Where Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after 'failing massively' in Canada

Ferrari can learn from one of their main F1 rivals as they look to get back to winning ways, admits team boss Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur

Fred Vasseur believes Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after conceding his side “failed massively” at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured another lacklustre weekend in Montreal as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were unable to challenge for pole position and ended up finishing a distant fifth and sixth.

Both drivers could not match the pace of the Mercedes, McLarens or Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in Sunday’s 70-lap race, while seven-time world champion Hamilton’s struggles were exacerbated due to damage when he hit a groundhog.

And Vasseur feels Ferrari can take inspiration from Mercedes in improving their execution over race weekends as the team aims to get back into winning contention.

"We showed that we were on the pace when Charles set a purple sector one in qualifying," Vasseur said. "It was the weak point all over the weekend. I don't want to say that we would have done the pole position, but at least we would have been in a good shape.

"We made too many mistakes collectively from the beginning with the crash in FP1, with the mistake in qualifying, with the marmot in the race. At the end, the fight is so tight. You can change positions for almost nothing from one weekend to another if you don't do the perfect weekend.

"It's a good lesson also from Mercedes. They were nowhere the last three weekends, and they were able to have the two cars on the podium this weekend. I'm not sure that they changed completely the car. From lap one on Friday morning, they were there, they did a good job in the preparation.”

Is execution Ferrari’s biggest weakness?

Vasseur went on to pinpoint further areas where Ferrari are lacking compared to their main rivals.

"The main issue is to have a good tyre usage first, understand the tyres and to choose the good ones for the qualifying,” he explained.

"The exercise is quite difficult. I think Max and Mercedes did a better job on the weekend than McLaren and us, but it's also in the choice of the tyres, probably from the beginning of the weekend. And this you have to commit to from Friday morning almost.

"There is more performance from using the tyres than there is between the cars. It's true this weekend, it was true in Monaco, it was true in Imola. We have to do a better job.

"We were able to be in front in Monaco. We were able to be in front in the first part of the qualifying lap here. But if we want to start from the first rows, we need to do a very smooth weekend in terms of execution. And it's where we failed massively in Canada."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
12m ago
Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved
Kyalami
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea ponders WorldSBK future: “There’s a couple of seats available”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris vows to 'move on' as he reflects on Oscar Piastri collision
Lando Norris

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
“Rookie mistake” led to Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega Misano WorldSBK crash
Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega crash at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso hails “legend” Robert Kubica after Le Mans triumph
Race winner Robert Kubica
F1 News
2h ago
Where Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after 'failing massively' in Canada
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell jokes about backup career if Mercedes F1 contract talks fail
George Russell