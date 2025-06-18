Lando Norris vows to 'move on' as he reflects on Oscar Piastri collision

Lando Norris says he will "move on" from his intra-team collision with Oscar Piastri at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris has vowed to “move on” from his collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris suffered race-ending damage when he ran into the back of Piastri on the main straight while attempting to overtake his McLaren teammate for fourth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s 70 lap race in Montreal.

Piastri was able to hold on to P4 after pitting under the subsequent Safety Car and extended his championship advantage over Norris to 22 points after the opening 10 rounds.

Norris immediately held his hands up for the coming together and accepted full blame for a clash McLaren will want to quickly put behind them amid their quest to win both F1 world championships this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the F1 Movie premiere in New York on Monday night, Norris said: "What happened happened and I regretted it at the time and apologised for it.

“Sadly, it's also racing. I take it on the chin and I've got to move on. I've got to look at the next race and see how I can do a better job and not make those silly mistakes at times.

"There's a lot of positives and I'll make sure to look at them and build on what I've got because once I get into a good rhythm I'm sure I will be very happy.”

Norris facing big mental test

Jenson Button, who had a near-identical intra-team clash with then-McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix, said how Norris responds to the incident will be crucial.

"I like that we have the inter-team fight because this is the fight for the World Championship. It's nice they are going hard,” Button said.

"This is a moment in time for them where they have to grab the bull by the horns because you don't know when the next chance will come, or if it will ever come, because of the regulation change.

"They are both fighting hard for this World Championship but it happens. Lewis and myself crashed into each 14 years ago on the same straight! It happens.

"This is the moment whether we see Lando is in a good mental place and whether he will come out of the other side strong.

"I think he has in terms of being confident in his ability and putting it all out there, so I'm excited to see him move on."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

