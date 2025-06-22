Jenson Button confident Lando Norris has “turned a corner” after Canada F1 crash

Former McLaren ace Jenson Button weighs in on the intra-team rivalry between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images

Jenson Button believes fellow Brit Lando Norris has “turned a corner” despite crashing into McLaren Formula 1 teammate Oscar Piastri in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris had been chasing Piastri for fourth place in the closing stages of the Montreal F1 race when he jinked to the left on the start/finish straight and clipped the rear of the Australian’s car.

The contact caused terminal damage to Norris’ McLaren, forcing him to retire on the spot.

The incident marked another setback in what has been a difficult season for Norris, who has struggled to consistently match his younger and less experienced teammate.

However, 2009 F1 champion Button downplayed the significance of the crash, saying it’s only natural for a driver to make errors while fighting for the championship.

Incidentally, Button and Lewis Hamilton collided in almost the exact same manner while driving for McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2011.

"Yeah, it was a mistake by Lando, but it happens. You know, Lewis and myself crashed into each other 14 years ago on the same straight - so it happens," he said.

He added: "I like that we have the inter-team fight because this is the fight for the world championship. It's nice that they're going hard. They're going to make mistakes - this is a moment in time for them.

"But they've got to grab the bull by the horns, because you don't know when the next one's going to come, or if it'll ever come with a regulation change. So they're both fighting hard for this world championship."

The Montreal error has left Norris facing a 22-point deficit to Piastri, making the Australian the favourite for this year’s title.

But despite the crash and its consequences on the championship battle, Button believes Norris made significant progress in Canada, particularly with his approach and confidence behind the wheel.

"I think he's turned a corner - excuse the pun - but he really has in terms of being confident in his ability and putting it all out there," he said. "So I'm really excited about seeing him move on from it."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi was “dreaming” of Italian MotoGP podium but “my pace was not enough”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Sorry, a pity” - Franco Morbidelli apologises for Maverick Vinales clash
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Struggles for teammates battling over 2026 ride highlighted in Italian MotoGP rider ratings
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez “breathing more than normal” in early Italian MotoGP battle
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
BSB Results
3h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton

More News

F1 News
4h ago
Jenson Button confident Lando Norris has “turned a corner” after Canada F1 crash
Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio went “all in” for “dream” Italian MotoGP podium
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Race Direction asked me what happened with Marc”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Ducati: Data shows Pecco Bagnaia “still the fast rider” from previous MotoGP seasons
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
BSB Results
5h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton