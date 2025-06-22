Jenson Button confident Lando Norris has “turned a corner” after Canada F1 crash

Jenson Button believes fellow Brit Lando Norris has “turned a corner” despite crashing into McLaren Formula 1 teammate Oscar Piastri in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris had been chasing Piastri for fourth place in the closing stages of the Montreal F1 race when he jinked to the left on the start/finish straight and clipped the rear of the Australian’s car.

The contact caused terminal damage to Norris’ McLaren, forcing him to retire on the spot.

The incident marked another setback in what has been a difficult season for Norris, who has struggled to consistently match his younger and less experienced teammate.

However, 2009 F1 champion Button downplayed the significance of the crash, saying it’s only natural for a driver to make errors while fighting for the championship.

Incidentally, Button and Lewis Hamilton collided in almost the exact same manner while driving for McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2011.

"Yeah, it was a mistake by Lando, but it happens. You know, Lewis and myself crashed into each other 14 years ago on the same straight - so it happens," he said.

He added: "I like that we have the inter-team fight because this is the fight for the world championship. It's nice that they're going hard. They're going to make mistakes - this is a moment in time for them.

"But they've got to grab the bull by the horns, because you don't know when the next one's going to come, or if it'll ever come with a regulation change. So they're both fighting hard for this world championship."

The Montreal error has left Norris facing a 22-point deficit to Piastri, making the Australian the favourite for this year’s title.

But despite the crash and its consequences on the championship battle, Button believes Norris made significant progress in Canada, particularly with his approach and confidence behind the wheel.

"I think he's turned a corner - excuse the pun - but he really has in terms of being confident in his ability and putting it all out there," he said. "So I'm really excited about seeing him move on from it."