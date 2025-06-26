Pierre Gasly calls for review of F1 penalty points as Max Verstappen nears race ban

Pierre Gasly believes Formula 1 should consider overhauling its penalty points system, arguing that drivers should not be forced to miss races for non-dangerous offences.

F1 introduced the penalty points structure in 2014 as a way to penalise repeat offenders, with drivers receiving an automatic one-race ban if they accumulate 12 points on their superlicence within a 12-month period.

Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to fall foul of the system at last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen is now at risk of a similar fate.

The four-time world champion sits on 11 points following his latest infraction in Barcelona, and would be banned from next month's British Grand Prix if he picks up a single penalty point in Austria this weekend. However, the first two of those points will be dropped from his licence on Monday after the Spielberg event.

Verstappen's former Red Bull teammate Gasly, who was once in a similar situation with 10 points to his name during the 2022 season, believes the current rules go too far.

“Personally, I'm not a big fan of penalty points,” said the Alpine driver. “The level we have in Formula 1, we are professional in what we do. We obviously push things to the limits, but to have a race ban potentially...

“I was in that situation a couple of months earlier and I don't think I was a dangerous driver on track.

“So for me there's something that can be reviewed [and] other ways of implying some sort of penalties without getting a risk of having a driver missing a race.”

Gasly’s view was echoed by Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who also questioned the need for such harsh consequences.

“I copy paste from what he said,” Hadjar remarked. “I don't like having penalty points, that's for sure because then you don't wanna end up changing your approach.

“It's a very clean field to be honest, so, so yeah, it's not very needed.”

Verstappen himself declined to comment on the penalty points system when asked for his opinion in Austria.

When pressed separately on whether he plans to adjust his approach for the weekend, the Dutchman responded: “You're joking? Is this like a trap? I'm getting this question every single time, every weekend.

“I have nothing to add.”