Max Verstappen wiped out of F1 Austrian GP by Kimi Antonelli

Max Verstappen has retired from the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix after being wiped out by Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli was attempting to make up immediate ground with a late divebomb into Turn 3 but the Mercedes driver locked up and could not slow down, before tagging Verstappen's Red Bull.

The contact sent both drivers spinning off into the run-off area and a first-lap retirement.

"I'm out. I got hit like crazy. Idiots," Verstappen bemoaned over team radio.

The DNF marks a huge blow to Verstappen's hopes of winning a fifth consecutive world title.

The Dutchman was already 43 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri coming into the 11th round of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

