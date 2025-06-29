F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix:

Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri's points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team5216
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3201
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2155
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1146
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0119
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP091
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team063
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing042
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team023
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber022
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team021
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing013
15Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing012
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team011
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber04
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Oscar Piastri's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' standings has been cut to 15 points following Lando Norris' victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

Max Verstappen is now a distant third following his DNF at the Red Bull Ring. Verstappen is now just nine points ahead of George Russell.

Charles Leclerc sits fifth on 119 points, 28 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg sit in the top 10 following points finishes in Austria.

Ferrari move back ahead of Mercedes

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team8417
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0210
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1209
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2162
5Atlassian Williams Racing055
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team036
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team029
8Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team028
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber026
10BWT Alpine F1 Team011

McLaren have stretched their lead in the F1 constructors' championship to 207 points after 11 rounds in 2025.

Ferrari have moved back ahead of Mercedes - one point between those two teams. Red Bull are a distant fourth, having failed to score on home soil. 

It's tight in the midfield with just 10 points between RB, Haas, Aston Martin and Sauber.

Alpine are rooted at the bottom of the standings. 

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
McLaren reveal Oscar Piastri apology after Lando Norris near-miss in F1 Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
13m ago
Max Verstappen reveals verdict on Kimi Antonelli F1 Austrian GP clash
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
22m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “The DNA of a bike is difficult to change”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
46m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

F1
47m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Nobody’s fault” judgement on Alex Marquez v Pedro Acosta crash at Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hits back at critics: “I was angry, show respect to other riders”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen
Pedro Acosta