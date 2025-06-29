F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix:

Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri's points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 216 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 201 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 155 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 146 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 119 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 91 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 63 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 42 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 23 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 22 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 21 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 13 15 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 12 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Oscar Piastri's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' standings has been cut to 15 points following Lando Norris' victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is now a distant third following his DNF at the Red Bull Ring. Verstappen is now just nine points ahead of George Russell.

Charles Leclerc sits fifth on 119 points, 28 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg sit in the top 10 following points finishes in Austria.

Ferrari move back ahead of Mercedes

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 8 417 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 210 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 209 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 162 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 55 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 36 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 29 8 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 28 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 26 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11

McLaren have stretched their lead in the F1 constructors' championship to 207 points after 11 rounds in 2025.

Ferrari have moved back ahead of Mercedes - one point between those two teams. Red Bull are a distant fourth, having failed to score on home soil.

It's tight in the midfield with just 10 points between RB, Haas, Aston Martin and Sauber.

Alpine are rooted at the bottom of the standings.