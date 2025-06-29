2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for an important win at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Norris bounced back from his heartache in Canada in style by fending off Piastri to claim victory at the Red Bull Ring.
The result sees Norris narrow Piastri's championship lead down to 15 points after the opening 11 rounds.
Piastri had to settle with second place after the McLaren's pair's early wheel-to-wheel battle.
Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third, ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton who matched his best result since joining the Italian outfit in fourth.
George Russell was a distant fifth as Mercedes struggled for pace.
Liam Lawson scored solid points for Racing Bulls with an impressive drive to sixth.
Fernando Alonso took seventh for Aston Martin while Gabriel Bortoleto scored his first F1 points with a brilliant drive to eighth.
Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg was ninth as Esteban Ocon rounded out the top-10 for Haas.
Max Verstappen suffered a huge blow to his F1 title hopes after being wiped out on the opening lap of the race by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|70 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.695s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+19.820s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+29.020s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+62.396s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+67.754s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 laps
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 laps
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 laps
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 laps
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 laps
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 laps
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 laps
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 laps
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 laps
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|17 laps
|DNF
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0 laps
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0 laps
|DNS
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0 laps