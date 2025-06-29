Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for an important win at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris bounced back from his heartache in Canada in style by fending off Piastri to claim victory at the Red Bull Ring.

The result sees Norris narrow Piastri's championship lead down to 15 points after the opening 11 rounds.

Piastri had to settle with second place after the McLaren's pair's early wheel-to-wheel battle.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third, ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton who matched his best result since joining the Italian outfit in fourth.

George Russell was a distant fifth as Mercedes struggled for pace.

Liam Lawson scored solid points for Racing Bulls with an impressive drive to sixth.

Fernando Alonso took seventh for Aston Martin while Gabriel Bortoleto scored his first F1 points with a brilliant drive to eighth.

Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg was ninth as Esteban Ocon rounded out the top-10 for Haas.

Max Verstappen suffered a huge blow to his F1 title hopes after being wiped out on the opening lap of the race by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 70 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +2.695s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +19.820s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +29.020s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +62.396s 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +67.754s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 laps 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 laps 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 laps 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 laps 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 laps 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 laps 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 laps 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 laps 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 laps 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 17 laps DNF Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 laps DNF Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 laps DNS Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 laps