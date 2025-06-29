2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris held off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for an important win at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris bounced back from his heartache in Canada in style by fending off Piastri to claim victory at the Red Bull Ring.

The result sees Norris narrow Piastri's championship lead down to 15 points after the opening 11 rounds.

Piastri had to settle with second place after the McLaren's pair's early wheel-to-wheel battle.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third, ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton who matched his best result since joining the Italian outfit in fourth.

George Russell was a distant fifth as Mercedes struggled for pace.

Liam Lawson scored solid points for Racing Bulls with an impressive drive to sixth.  

Fernando Alonso took seventh for Aston Martin while Gabriel Bortoleto scored his first F1 points with a brilliant drive to eighth.

Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg was ninth as Esteban Ocon rounded out the top-10 for Haas.

Max Verstappen suffered a huge blow to his F1 title hopes after being wiped out on the opening lap of the race by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team70 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+2.695s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+19.820s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+29.020s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+62.396s
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+67.754s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 laps
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 laps
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 laps
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 laps
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 laps
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 laps
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 laps
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 laps
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 laps
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+1 laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing17 laps
DNFMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0 laps
DNFKimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0 laps
DNSCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing0 laps
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

