Revealed: The real-life F1 crash which was inspiration in Brad Pitt movie

Apple’s F1 movie may centre around a fictional storyline, but one of its most riveting moments was inspired by real-life events.

British driver Martin Donnelly suffered life-threatening injuries when the suspension of his Lotus F1 car failed in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in 1990.

The 160mph crash was so severe that the car split in two, leaving Donnelly lying exposed on the circuit with brain and lung contusions, along with a broken right leg.

Doctors were able to save Donnelly’s life after putting him in a medically-induced coma, but the accident marked a premature end to his F1 career.

That tragic accident has now served as inspiration for a key moment in the film, which has already fetched a nine-figure sum at the box office.

Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, suffers a similar crash at the peak of his career, with director Joseph Kosinski recreating the Jerez accident with special efforts.

However, unlike Donnelly, Hayes is able to return to F1 later to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Brad Pitt credits Martin Donnelly for F1 inspiration

Brad Pitt © XPB Images

Pitt praised the contribution of Donnelly at the movie premiere in New York last week, as he thanked him for "putting his energy and guidance" into the movie.

That gesture warmed the heart of Donnelly, who, like Pitt, is 61 years old, having been born just a few months after the Hollywood star in 1964.

"It was just a pinch yourself moment," Donnelly told the BBC. "I said 'Is he talking to me, is he referring to me'. It is one of those memories I will cherish for life."

After his accident, Donnelly continued to race in other categories and even featured on the British Touring Championship grid as recently as 2015.

And while his F1 dream was over, he completed a test with Jordan in 1993, proving that he was still fit enough to drive a grand prix car.

Asked how it felt to see a re-enactment of his crash on the big screen, the Belfast-born driver said: "It was such a surreal moment. It was something only I could appreciate.

"After one of the operations the surgeon said, 'That is it - you will never drive an F1 car again'.

"But he does not know the mind of a racing driver. We are stubborn and determined and selfish.

"On 23 February 1993 I drove a Jordan car around Silverstone and that was me giving my surgeons the pledge to say you know your books, but you do not know me, and here I am."