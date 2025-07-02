Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur confirms return for F1 British GP

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur will return to the F1 paddock at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Vasseur missed last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after returning home from the event for “personal reasons” that were not disclosed by Ferrari.

The Italian F1 team confirmed the news on Sunday morning in an announcement just hours before the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio stood in for Vasseur and carried out Ferrari’s media duties following the grand prix.

But Vasseur has revealed he will be back on Ferrari’s pit wall to resume his duties at Silverstone.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to being back at the race track with the team to enjoy the special atmosphere that’s unique to Silverstone,” Vasseur said in the team’s preview.

Lewis Hamilton’s first British GP with Ferrari

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will mark Lewis Hamilton’s first home race since joining Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion claimed an emotional home win at last year’s British Grand Prix to end a 945-day victory drought in F1.

Ferrari enjoyed an upturn in performance in Austria as Charles Leclerc and Hamilton finished third and fourth in the team’s upgraded SF-25, which featured a revised floor.

Vasseur is hopeful Ferrari can carry that momentum into Silverstone as they look to turn around a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season.

“After Austria, we move on to Silverstone, a very different type of circuit and one of the real classics,” Vasseur added.

“The upgrades we introduced on the SF-25 in Spielberg certainly played some part in our good result last Sunday, and we want to capitalise on that positive momentum going into this next race.

“We’ve seen how important it is to focus on every aspect of our operation in order to deliver a strong performance and so, as usual, we will concentrate on ourselves, aiming to put together another clean weekend.

“This is Lewis’ home race and he’ll be particularly keen to do well, buoyed by the amazing support he can always count on here.”