Ferrari's Fred Vasseur to miss Austrian GP for personal reasons

On Sunday morning, Ferrari confirmed the Frenchman is leaving Austria to return home for "personal reasons". 

Deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio will stand in for Vasseur and take his place on the pit wall for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. 

No further details have been provided by Ferrari regarding Vasseur's absence. 

Vasseur's future at Ferrari has come under scrutiny recently following media reports in Italy claiming that he is under serious pressure to keep his job. 

Ferrari enjoy best qualifying of 2025

Ferrari secured their best qualifying result of a disappointing 2025 F1 season so far at the Red Bull Ring.

Charles Leclerc will line up from the front row of the grid in second, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from fourth.

Hamilton was left delighted after claiming his best regular qualifying result since joining Ferrari. 

"It's a fantastic result. The team have worked really hard back at the factory to bring us a new floor this weekend," the 40-year-old Briton told Sky Sports. 

"Considering yesterday we were a lot further off, for us to be much closer and on the second row is really fantastic. And for Charles on the front row too.

"My last lap wasn't perfect. I think if I'd finished it, I would have been second, so there are lots of positives to take out from that session.

"Also, I think it's been the best day operationally, particularly through qualifying. Just timings, the information we're getting in terms of traffic and positioning on track, I think was really the best and proper world-class, so that's what we've been working towards."

