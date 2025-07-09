Fred Vasseur cagey on future after Ferrari CEO reveals ‘discussions’

Fred Vasseur remains tight-lipped on the subject of his future as Ferrari team principal.

The Frenchman’s future has been under the spotlight since Italian media reports claimed that Ferrari were weighing up whether to replace him amid the team’s hugely disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna was at last weekend’s British Grand Prix and hinted that “discussions” about Vasseur’s future had taken place at Silverstone.

"I like to come here and see the team united,” Vigna told Sky Italia.

“I love being with people because they are the ones who always make the difference.

“Teams grow with difficulties. Unity is strength and in Ferrari this is there and I can breathe it here.

“Vasseur's future? He's the team principal, it's July and we're discussing.

“We just had lunch together…"

Despite suggestions that Vasseur could be handed a new deal with Ferrari, he was in no mood to speak about his future when quizzed after the race.

Responding to a question about his discussions with Ferrari’s CEO, Vasseur simply told media including Crash.net: “I have nothing to add to the discussion that you had with Mr Vigna.”

Vasseur has Ferrari drivers backing

Lewis Hamilton has vehemently defended Vasseur, insisting he is “the person to take us to the top” amid the reports Ferrari were considering sacking him.

The seven-time world champion spoke of the role Vasseur played in convincing him to complete a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter.

"It's definitely not nice to hear that there's stories like that that are out there," Hamilton said. "Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred is the main reason I'm in this team, and got the opportunity to be here, for which I'm forever grateful for.

"And we're in this together. We're working hard in the background. Things aren't perfect. I'm here to work with the team, but also with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.

"And so that's that. So it's all, it's ultimately, it's nonsense what people have written. Most people don't know what's going on in the background. And, and it isn't all easy.”

Charles Leclerc has also thrown his backing behind Vasseur, who is in his third year as Ferrari team boss.

"I'm very surprised. I have no idea where that comes from. I would rather just ignore it," Leclerc commented.

"But I've never said anything of this in the last three races. If anything I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring Ferrari to the top, so I was surprised."