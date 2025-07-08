F1 needs a new “most underrated driver”

Formula 1 will need a new driver to claim the tag as the “most underrated” on the grid.

The first F1 podium in the career of Nico Hulkenberg means he can finally shake off the dubious label.

Hulkenberg finished third at the F1 British Grand Prix on his 239th grand prix start from 242 entries. He no longer holds the unwanted record for the most grands prix without a podium.

“It’s the longest overdue podium in the history of Formula 1,” Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley said to Sky Sports.

Sky’s Naomi Schiff said: “Sometimes we refer to him as one of the most underrated drivers in the paddock but it’s not a secret. Everyone knows that Hulkenberg is a competent and quick driver.

“It’s crazy to think that it has taken all of this time to get his first podium, and it happens to be in a  Sauber, of all cars! I don’t think he would have expected it last year if you asked him.

“They have great momentum lately. They have Audi coming in next year. That’s the potential they’re working towards.”

Hulkenberg has represented Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, Aston Martin, Haas and Sauber since 2010.

Notoriously he almost snared a Ferrari drive in 2014 but the chance fell through. It would have given him a great chance at a maiden podium but instead he waited another 11 years.

His F1 peers feted Hulkenberg after his achievement, insisting they knew all about his talent.

Nico Hulkenberg 'should have' claimed F1 podium in 2013

Hulkenberg might have even won an F1 race in 2013 at Interlagos. He led from Jenson Button but a Safety Car scuppered his hopes. He then crashed.

“It should have happened 13 years ago,” Button remembered for Sky.

“He was leading the Brazilian Grand Prix when he crashed with the guy who was chasing him down [at Silverstone at the weekend], Lewis Hamilton.”

Button added about Hulkenberg: “He jumps in a car, up and down the grid, and puts the performance in.

“He’s consistent and strong, as everyone finds that is his teammate.

“I am really happy for him. It’s been a long time coming. He hasn’t found himself in the right seats.

“What a lovely job for the whole team to come away with this podium. It’s been 13 years since Sauber were last on the podium.

“That’s massive and they’re going into an important part of their career next year. This was important to get done and dusted before.”

Now 37, Hulkenberg was signed by Sauber this season after impressing with Haas.

Next year when the team morphs into Audi, he will be the German face of the giant German manufacturer.

