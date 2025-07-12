Worrying Charles Leclerc pattern spotted by Jenson Button

A worrying trend involving Charles Leclerc was noticed at the F1 British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver endured a horrible Sunday, sinking from fifth on the starting grid to finishing 14th.

Charles Leclerc’s first key decision for the British Grand Prix was to pit for slick tyres, alongside four other drivers, as the rain decreased.

It didn’t work. Leclerc fell outside of the points - although, amid a period of rain where he swapped to intermediate tyres - he was able to battle back.

But he oversteered in an incident involving ex-teammate Carlos Sainz, while on soft tyres, in a damp patch.

The British Grand Prix’s changing conditions undoubtedly posed a problem for every team and driver but the advice from inside the paddock was to avoid doing whatever Leclerc does.

“It seems like if you’ve got a tricky race like this, you do the opposite of what Charles Leclerc does,” Jenson Button told Sky Sports.

“It’s never been a strong point of him or his engineer, or whoever it is. But they always seem to come off worse in these tricky conditions.”

Leclerc’s anger at his own performance was evident from an X-rated radio outburst.

He also admitted that his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth, was Ferrari’s only positive from the British Grand Prix.

“We were kind of nowhere the whole race,” Leclerc said.

“And when I say nowhere, it’s like really nowhere.

“I was a second off and on top of that I was doing lots of mistakes.

“I was really struggling to keep the car on track. So, it was an incredibly difficult day. I needed to analyse what was going on.”

Leclerc’s next chance to address the concerning pattern spotted by Button is at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.