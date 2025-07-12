Lewis Hamilton pointed to a bigger problem than strategy at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been steered away from his complaint about Ferrari’s strategy and told that his problem lies elsewhere.

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with the decision-making from his team at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was pitted for slick tyres as he was chasing a podium and ultimately had to settle for P4 behind Nico Hulkenberg.

He had previously held post-race talks with his team a week earlier after his dissatisfaction with the strategy at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It was not the way that the Ferraris, especially Hamilton, wanted the race to go. They had so much potential all weekend,” Sky Sports Naomi Schiff said at Silverstone.

“The part that I didn’t understand was that Lewis - I know he said it was strategy - but it was more that he was affected by those who were doing something special like Hulkenberg or Lance Stroll. He had a moment where Pierre Gasly got past.

“In actual fact, if you look at the strategy he ran and the strategies of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen? He did exactly the same thing.

“He was saying the car was tricky to drive. That’s where he lost out, on pure pace.

“He just didn’t get on with the car.”

'Great job' by Lewis Hamilton at F1 British Grand Prix

McLaren’s Norris won the British Grand Prix ahead of his teammate Piastri.

Hamilton did beat his teammate Charles Leclerc who endured a terrible race, finishing 14th.

“I still think it was a great job by Lewis,” said Jenson Button.

“It was great to see him fight with George Russell for so many laps. And that epic move into Turn 3, when he overtook two cars. It was mega, a beautiful move.”

Hamilton’s P4 on home soil - where he’d won a year earlier in his final British Grand Prix for Mercedes - equalled his season-best in a Ferrari.

So far, it has been a marriage which has not yielded the required results.

Hamilton insisted that the problems he faced at Silverstone have helped him with feedback for how to build the 2026 Ferrari.

Newspapers in Italy have implored Ferrari to listen to their superstar’s demands.

The famous Italian team are no closer to their first drivers’ championship since 2007, a hoodoo Hamilton hopes to break in 2026.