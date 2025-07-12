Lewis Hamilton pointed to a bigger problem than strategy at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton told "I don't understand" Ferrari strategy complaint

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been steered away from his complaint about Ferrari’s strategy and told that his problem lies elsewhere.

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with the decision-making from his team at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was pitted for slick tyres as he was chasing a podium and ultimately had to settle for P4 behind Nico Hulkenberg.

He had previously held post-race talks with his team a week earlier after his dissatisfaction with the strategy at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It was not the way that the Ferraris, especially Hamilton, wanted the race to go. They had so much potential all weekend,” Sky Sports Naomi Schiff said at Silverstone.

“The part that I didn’t understand was that Lewis - I know he said it was strategy - but it was more that he was affected by those who were doing something special like Hulkenberg or Lance Stroll. He had a moment where Pierre Gasly got past.

“In actual fact, if you look at the strategy he ran and the strategies of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen? He did exactly the same thing.

“He was saying the car was tricky to drive. That’s where he lost out, on pure pace.

“He just didn’t get on with the car.”

'Great job' by Lewis Hamilton at F1 British Grand Prix

McLaren’s Norris won the British Grand Prix ahead of his teammate Piastri.

Hamilton did beat his teammate Charles Leclerc who endured a terrible race, finishing 14th.

“I still think it was a great job by Lewis,” said Jenson Button.

“It was great to see him fight with George Russell for so many laps. And that epic move into Turn 3, when he overtook two cars. It was mega, a beautiful move.”

Hamilton’s P4 on home soil - where he’d won a year earlier in his final British Grand Prix for Mercedes - equalled his season-best in a Ferrari.

So far, it has been a marriage which has not yielded the required results.

Hamilton insisted that the problems he faced at Silverstone have helped him with feedback for how to build the 2026 Ferrari.

Newspapers in Italy have implored Ferrari to listen to their superstar’s demands.

The famous Italian team are no closer to their first drivers’ championship since 2007, a hoodoo Hamilton hopes to break in 2026.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
58m ago
How to watch German MotoGP Qualifying and Sprint today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
Worrying Charles Leclerc pattern spotted by Jenson Button
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez returns to scene of ‘turning point’
Marc Marquez in 2023 in Germany
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia reveal Jorge Martin feedback from MotoGP test
Jorge Martin, Misano test
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton pointed to a bigger problem than strategy at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
14h ago
Francesco Bagnaia takes chassis gamble: “Important to try something different”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
14h ago
Alex Lowes confident of UK WorldSBK podium challenge despite hot weather
Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
14h ago
Another KTM rider involved in bizarre insect incident
Deniz Oncu
WSBK News
14h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: BMW "getting slower" but “Ducati is the same”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
14h ago
KTM confirm final decision on unwell Enea Bastianini at German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini