Ralf Schumacher stirs Max Verstappen-to-Mercedes talk with latest F1 prediction

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen will inevitably leave Red Bull to join Mercedes.

Verstappen’s F1 future has dominated the media headlines over the past month.

While Mercedes was interested in signing Verstappen last year, as Toto Wolff went public with his flirting with the four-time world champion, the rumours now appear more serious.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are out of contract at the end of this year, making a move to sign Verstappen possible.

In terms of Russell, he’s arguably been the best driver on the grid in 2025.

However, a Verstappen-Russell combination could prove to be challenging to handle.

Antonelli is considered Mercedes’ hot prospect for the future, but the Italian is far from ready to go head-to-head with a driver of Verstappen’s talent.

Schumacher is adamant that Verstappen must leave Red Bull to taste success again in F1.

“Well, what can I say? No doubt no one in Salzburg will want to hear this, but the omens are not exactly favourable for Red Bull at the moment,” Schumacher said on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast

“That means Max Verstappen will have to look elsewhere anyway if he wants to achieve success again in the short term.

“At least I think so, because we should also not forget that new engines are coming and with them anything is still possible.”

Verstappen camp “know where he’s going”

Verstappen has remained part of the Red Bull stable since making his F1 debut in 2015.

As a 17-year-old, Verstappen started with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls).

Verstappen was promoted after a few races in 2016, winning on his Red Bull debut.

He would have to wait until 2021 to taste title success, with the alliance with Honda playing a crucial role in being able to challenge Mercedes.

Schumacher acknowledged that Verstappen is “attached” to Red Bull but still thinks he will switch to Mercedes.

“That’s why I really think his journey will continue at Mercedes, although I can imagine he could have a hard time with that too,” he added.

“He is obviously attached to Red Bull. We’ve talked about it more than once, that he owes Red Bull an awful lot.

“But his management and his father, who has been in F1 for a long time himself, already know where he is going. So I really think it will be Mercedes.”