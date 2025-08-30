Lance Stroll reacts to second big crash of Dutch GP weekend

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has admitted to “frustration” after crashing out of qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

Stroll was on a flying lap in an early stage of Q1 when he dipped the left-rear wheel on the grass on the entry to Turn 13 and lost control of his car.

The Canadian was sent spinning into the barriers and, although he was able to bring back the hobbled car into the garage, the damage was too significant for him to return to the track.

The incident compounded a tough Formula 1 weekend at Zandvoort for Stroll, who also shunted the car heavily at Turn 3 during second practice fon Friday.

The latest incident leaves him 20th and last on the grid for Sunday’s race, having failed to set a representative lap prior to the accident.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the media pen, Stroll took full responsibility for the crash.

“Nothing more to say really. It's very frustrating and yeah, it sucks,” he told the media, including Crash.net.

“Just tipped a wheel on the grass, yeah, just misjudgment.”

He added: “I mean, it’s the worst feeling. I was comfortable in the car throughout all the practice sessions, FP1, all these things. Just how it is.”

Asked if it was possible for him to rejoin the session, he added: “No, the car was too broken.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin mechanics were already forced to complete an extended shift on Friday when Stroll’s crash at Turn 3 left his AMR25 with significant damage.

Asked if his qualifying incident was doubly frustrating given what happened in practice, he said: “Yeah, yeah, it sucks for everyone. It's not a fun day.”

Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso has shown strong pace so far this weekend, having set the second-fastest time in Friday practice and made it through Q3 in qualifying.

Asked how competitive the car felt at Zandvoort, Stroll said: “Really strong, really strong, yeah.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT