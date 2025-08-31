Lando Norris sends bullish message after title-defining DNF at F1 Dutch GP

Lando Norris has vowed to do ‘everything he can’ to fight back in this year’s F1 title race after a costly DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris retired from the race at Zandvoort with just seven laps to go.

The British driver noticed that his car had started smoking before slowing down and grinding to a halt on track.

It’s a major blow to Norris’ F1 title chances heading into the final nine races of the season.

Norris now sits 34 points behind his teammate after Oscar Piastri clinched his seventh F1 victory of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris initially quipped that he wants to go home and eat a burger after his heartbreaking non-finish.

“Not much. I just want to go have a burger and go home,” Norris said.

Norris was encouraged by his overall pace this weekend.

He narrowly missed out on pole position after Piastri benefitted from a small tow on the run to the line.

Reflecting on the race, Norris added: “I mean the pace is there.I was quick today. It’s very difficult to overtake here. A good race today and all I was hoping for was to stay within five seconds for most of the race.

“I was happy I could stay within one and a half, two, for the majority. It doesn’t look like it but that’s an impressive race around here from our side with how much dirty air there is and you struggle with the tyres, tyre temperatures when following.

“It was a positive race. It didn’t mean anything. I couldn’t get past. Oscar drove a good race - he deserved it today. Just not my weekend.

“Unlucky yesterday with the fight for pole and unlucky today. That’s life. Just take it on the chin and move on.”

Norris will “keep fighting”

34 points is the biggest gap between the two McLaren drivers so far this season.

Ahead of this weekend, the momentum had been on Lando Norris' side.

Lando Norris, McLaren © XPB Images

Norris had won three of the previous four races, reducing Piastri’s lead to nine points.

He also dominated practice at Zandvoort, making him the heavy favourite for pole position.

Assessing the title battle, Norris explained: “We will wait and see. It’s frustrating. It’s not like I am happy about today. It hurts to lose 25 points outright, it would have been whatever it was 18, 19, for second-place to first, a seven-point deficit.

“It would have been smaller. I just have to keep fighting, keep doing what I can. I was quick today. I feel like I could fight for a win and if you’re fighting for a win around here that’s normally a good job already.

“I take the positives. I will try to bounce back. I’ve got tough competition so it’s never going to be easy. I will make sure to do everything that I can.”