Kimi Antonelli’s nightmare run continues with Italian GP practice off

Another tough day for Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli’s second practice at the Italian Grand Prix ended prematurely after running off into the gravel trap.

Antonelli caused the first red flag of the session in second practice at Monza after losing control of his Mercedes at Turn 7. 

The Italian ran wide, off into the gravel trap, before spinning, leaving his Mercedes car facing the wrong way.

Antonelli’s car was beached in the gravel, bringing an end to his running in second practice.

It’s 12 months on from Antonelli’s F1 practice debut for Mercedes.

Antonelli crashed heavily at the Parabolica at the end of the lap during his first outing for the team in 2024.

Antonelli’s poor form continues

It’s been a tough run of weekends for Antonelli.

Kimi Antonelli has scored points twice in the last nine races.

He was hit with a 10-second time penalty at Zandvoort for punting Charles Leclerc out of the race.

Antonelli was also handed a five-second penalty for speeding.

Antonelli’s mistake led to intense criticism from 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who questioned whether the Mercedes driver was even ready to be in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Antonelli has retained the backing of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

“When we made it clear last year in Monza that we would give him the opportunity, we were also saying that we would give him a year of learning, and there would be moments where we’d tear our hair out, and there would be other moments of brilliance,” Wolff said after Zandvoort.

“I think this weekend pretty much sums that up. The mistake in FP1, clearly something that puts him on the back foot for the rest of the weekend, and then in the race, these moments of great driving.

“Once he was in free air, he was behind the McLaren, the quickest car, caught up, and then again was involved in that accident that unfortunately meant the end for Charles’ race and also for Kimi’s race. But we want him to go for the moves, obviously.

“So, up and downs, and that was absolutely expected from this season. And every one of those days is going to be a learning for next year.”

Kimi Antonelli’s nightmare run continues with Italian GP practice off
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
9m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha V4 debut brought forward to Barcelona
9m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez needs to stop ‘putting everything in the rubbish’ again in Catalan MotoGP
9m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
“A thousand things” Jonathan Rea will miss after WorldSBK retirement
17m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results
23m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s nightmare run continues with Italian GP practice off
48m ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
“Pressure” of replacing Toprak Razgatlioglu “useful” for Danilo Petrucci in WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull dismiss talk of early Isack Hadjar F1 promotion before 2026
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Ferrari didn’t want to "lose energy" on Lewis Hamilton’s Italian GP penalty
1h ago
Hamilton copped a costly penalty at Zandvoort
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Brad Binder a surprise Practice leader, Pecco Bagnaia 21st
1h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP