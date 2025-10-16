Lewis Hamilton warned it could take “four to five years” to fully adapt at Ferrari

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has warned Lewis Hamilton it could take up to five years to fully adapt to Ferrari.

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The seven-time world champion has struggled to adapt to the SF-25.

Hamilton has been out-performed by teammate Charles Leclerc across the season.

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium, while a sprint race win in China was his standout moment of the season so far.

While Hamilton has made steady progress since the summer break, he continues to be held back by the limitations of the 2025 Ferrari challenger.

Hakkinen has suggested it could take Hamilton multiple years to get up to speed with his new team.

“First of all, Lewis is just an incredible racing driver,” Hakkinen said. “He has succeeded in his career over the years, taking all the pressure that he’s been experiencing. It’s just unbelievable.

“When you come to a new team, normally it can take four to five years until you can make the car to fit your driving style. Thus, Lewis has to have the patience to wait for such a long time.

“You normally don’t jump in the team and the car and say, ‘Oh, this car is fantastic. I’m going to win races.’ It requires a lot of work and a long time.”

Hakkinen predicts 2026 challenge

2026 will see vastly different technical regulations come into play.

The 2026 F1 engine regulations will introduce a new generation of hybrid power units focused on greater sustainability and cost efficiency.

They will be run on sustainable fuels, and the drastic changes should see a major shift in the pecking order.

Drivers will likely have to adopt entirely different driving styles to get the most from the new cars. Hakkinen expects next year’s cars to be “very difficult to drive” as a result.

“The cars are technically changing a lot for next year,” Hakkinen added. “The very experienced designers can develop a fantastic car.

“Drivers will probably have to change their skills a little bit. They will need to focus very hard to keep the car on track as the cars can become very difficult to drive next year.

“The teams which have good designers who are able to build a great car, they’re going to do well. Teams who are not so experienced will have a lot of problems.”