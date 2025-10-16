Mick Schumacher ‘better than three current F1 drivers’ in remarkable claim

Ralf Schumacher believes his nephew Mick Schumacher is better than at least three of the current F1 grid.

Mick, who hasn’t raced in F1 since the end of 2022, recently tested in IndyCar.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has attempted to return to F1 in recent years.

Jack Doohan was chosen by Alpine over Schumacher after impressing in an in-season test.

Schumacher also held talks with Cadillac, however, the team opted for experience in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Ralf believes Mick is superior to three current drivers on the 2025 F1 grid.

The former Williams and Toyota driver named Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, and Franco Colapinto as the three drivers Mick is better than.

Tsunoda is fighting for his F1 future and is likely to lose his Red Bull seat to Isack Hadjar next year.

Lawson’s Racing Bulls future is also uncertain, with Red Bull considering promoting Arvid Lindblad.

Helmut Marko has also expressed interest in former McLaren junior Alex Dunne.

Franco Colapinto has yet to score a point since returning full-time to the grid with Alpine. 

Despite this, the Argentine has out-qualified Pierre Gasly in four of the last five races.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Germany’s F1 podcast, Ralf said: “If you understand somewhat how I think about it, and if you also look at the careers of current drivers in Formula 1, I am of the opinion that Mick would at least be better than Yuki Tsunoda.

“And he is also, in my opinion, better than Liam Lawson… And Franco Colapinto started super strong, but so far, he hasn’t shown the development he should have.

“And that’s why I say all three are worse than Mick from my point of view, even significantly worse. Therefore, I cannot understand it at all. But now people will say again, ‘of course it’s that uncle’.”

Ralf also disagreed with his nephew’s choice to test in the United States.

Schumacher tested for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as he weighs up his options.

“I don’t think America is a great choice. But the team bosses made a mistake by not calling on him,” Ralf added.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

