“Relaxed” Toprak Razgatlioglu sets one more goal in 2025 WorldSBK title chase

Toprak Razgatlioglu will end his WorldSBK career this weekend (17–19 October) in Jerez, and he could do so by becoming a three-time World Champion – but this is not his only ambition.

Razgatlioglu won the title at Jerez last season in a scenario similar to that which he finds there in 2025: a substantial gap to Nicolo Bulega (39 points), but still with work to do to clinch the title.

Despite the high-stakes nature of the final round decider, two-time World Superbike Champion Razgatlioglu insists he’s “relaxed” coming into it, although he’s wary of mistakes and thus trying to approach the race weekend as any other.

“This weekend I’m a little bit relaxed because I have enough gap, but I don’t need to make a mistake,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said in a pre-event press conference featuring himself and Bulega.

“But we will see. I’m just focused on doing my job again: Friday, the first day, just the FP1 and FP2 I’ll make another race simulation, I’m just focused on my job.

“For the race, if I win, on Saturday especially, I get the title, but this one is not easy because Nicolo [Bulega] is always strong in this track and last year also he did an incredible job, especially in Superpole [where] the lap time is amazing. But we will see this year.”

Razgatlioglu added that he has a specific motivation for this weekend as well, as he could achieve something he did not in either of his title years so far.

“I get two times the title [but] I always finished the race in second position,” he said.

“This time I will try to win the race.

“If possible, yes, but I’m just trying, this is my only plan. We will see. Very difficult weekend for everyone and I think he [Bulega] will try his best.”

Razgatlioglu seemed nailed on for the 2024 title long before he actually won it, but despite his ultimate success last year the Turkish rider explained that the experience he had in Magny-Cours, where a practice crash forced him out of action for two rounds, taught him to think less about winning the title in a specific way in 2025.

“This is motorsport, everything is possible,” he said.

“Okay, I make this plan [to win the race in which he wins the title], I have this target, but everything is [easily] destroyed.

“Last year we made many plans for the celebration, but when I crashed in Magny-Cours everything was destroyed. When I came back to Aragon I just focused on my job and didn’t make any plan.

“Last year I learnt a lot. This year I’ve not made a plan for the celebration or something, just focused on my job and try to enjoy riding the bike. This for me is much better.

“Now I’m relaxed, I’m not feeling any pressure, not feeling anything, just focused again on my job like a normal race weekend. This is very important.”

It has not been only the 2024 season that has given Razgatlioglu lessons for 2025, but also his main rival: Nicolo Bulega.

“Nicolo [Bulega] said ‘Last year I learnt a lot’,” Razgatlioglu said.

“This is the same for me because 2023 I learnt a lot with Alvaro Bautista, I’m fighting with him and he’s also really fast every race weekend, he’s very strong, he’s also a good fighter. I learnt a lot.

“This year I also learnt a lot with Nicolo Bulega because he’s more young than me, he’s more young than Alvaro Bautista, he’s more strong this year especially, he’s improved a lot [compared to] last year.

“He’s a really strong rider now, and still he’s learning, everyone every day is learning.

“Also I’m learning something from Bulega; this is good because sometimes you need to improve more for more success. I’m very happy fighting with this guy this year.”