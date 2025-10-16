WorldSBK title “difficult” for Nicolo Bulega: "My target is to win the races"

Nicolo Bulega trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by 39 points heading into the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

39 points separate Nicolo Bulega from Toprak Razgatlioglu in the WorldSBK riders’ standings ahead of this weekend’s (17–19 October) final round of 2025 in Jerez.

It’s a gap large enough for Razgatlioglu to settle into and manage and means that Bulega has to hope for things to go wrong for his rival, especially in the context of a 2025 World Superbike season that has seen the pair fill the top-two positions in 26 of 33 races so far this year.

Such is the remoteness of Bulega’s chance, his focus is just on winning this weekend’s races in Jerez to try to take the World Superbike title fight to Sunday’s two races.

“For sure, now my target is just try to win the races and if I can delay his party to win the championship for sure for me it’s better because every time I can delay his party it’s better for me,” Nicolo Bulega said in a pre-event press conference at Jerez.

“I would like to – I know it’s difficult – to put more pressure on him for Sunday and it could be good.”

Bulega also thinks the Jerez circuit should be one that suits both him and Razgatlioglu.

“For me, there are some corners [at Jerez] that are better for him: turn one and turn six, last one, also turn two,” he said.

“Where you have to brake very hard – I think it’s Toprak’s style. 

“But there are also some corners that are for my style, like turn seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 – the last two sectors are good for me.”

Although his chances of winning the title are slim with three races to go, Bulega still reflects positively on 2025: his second season in World Superbike after stepping up from the Supersport class he was champion in in 2023.

“For sure my [2025] season was very good, better than last year,” Bulega reflected.

“Okay, last year I was a rookie but it was a good year for being a rookie – I fought with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] until the last race so it was a very good season. 

“This season also was very good because I won more races than last year, I had more experience, always on the podium, so it was good. 

“But the final result could be the same, so I’m not so happy. 

“But, anyway, was two great seasons fighting with him, always, and I learnt a lot and this is important also for my future.”

WorldSBK title “difficult” for Nicolo Bulega:
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains ‘fun’ social media jab at Fernando Alonso
18m ago
Hamilton had a playful dig at his old F1 rival
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits Christian Horner Ferrari rumours ‘distracting’
43m ago
Hamilton and Horner have not always seen eye-to-eye
F1 News
All six of the special liveries for F1’s United States GP
2h ago
Williams' special livery is a 2002 throwback
WSBK News
Yamaha to run special anniversary livery at Spanish WorldSBK
2h ago
Stefano Manzi's Yamaha R9 and Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha R1 in Yamaha 70th anniversary colours, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Yamaha.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “so far away” from perfect WorldSBK ending but “apt” to finish at Jerez
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
There are four seats left on the F1 2026 grid: Who will take them?
3h ago
Racing Bulls and Alpine are yet to confirm their line-ups
WSBK News
WorldSBK title “difficult” for Nicolo Bulega: "My target is to win the races"
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Brad Pitt was “not impressed” by Lewis Hamilton F1 Movie remark
3h ago
Brad Pitt starred as the lead role in the F1 Movie
WSBK News
“Relaxed” Toprak Razgatlioglu sets one more goal in 2025 WorldSBK title chase
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Zak Brown claps back at Alex Palou’s “ludicrous” Oscar Piastri claims
4h ago
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown