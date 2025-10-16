Jonathan Rea “so far away” from perfect WorldSBK ending but “apt” to finish at Jerez

The close of Jonathan Rea’s WorldSBK career will take place at Jerez this weekend, but the Northern Irish rider is not dreaming of an “ideal” conclusion.

The sparseness of the World Superbike calendar for much of the season contrasts starkly with the three races in four weeks that end the year, so having announced his retirement in late August it feels almost as though the end of Rea’s career has been rushed.

Either way, by now it has arrived, and with it an upturn in Rea’s recent form that has seen him contending for top-five positions in recent rounds, including last week (10–12 October) in Estoril.

However, Rea himself is not entertaining thoughts of a perfect ending to his illustrious career, which for him would be a 120th World Superbike victory.

“The ideal ending is to go out winning a race,” Jonathan Rea said, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the Spanish WorldSBK.

“But we’re so far away from that, to be honest.”

A podium, though, is within reason for the six-time World Superbike Champion.

“But we’ve been smelling the podium in the last races; close in the fight, let’s say, but nothing in the last laps – we need to improve that area,” he said.

“I think if we can come away from the race giving 100 per cent of our potential, we can be satisfied.

“If that means fighting for inside the top-five, that’s what we have.

“But one thing’s for sure: I’ll give 100 per cent every lap until the end and try and reward the team for all their hard work.”

The Jerez circuit will provide a “full-circle” moment for Rea on Sunday, as he closes his full-time WorldSBK career at the same circuit he secured his first world title in 2015.

“I think it’s very apt that I [finish] my career here in Superbike,” he said.

“It’s a track that I haven’t had the best feelings or the best moments, but there’s been landmark moments like winning my first title.

“Now that I’m slowing down my brain and thinking about what’s next I can really reflect on what’s been an amazing career I’ve had and be both happy and proud.

“But we still have three more races to give everything I have and to try to reward Yamaha in a great way because through the difficult moments they’ve given me 100 per cent support throughout and it’s a nice full-circle moment to close the chapter here in Jerez.”