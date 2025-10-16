United States GP declared ‘heat hazard’ as F1 set for second scorching weekend

The FIA has issued a heat hazard warning for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Under this season’s new rules, if a weather forecast predicts temperatures above 31°C, teams will be notified by the FIA and required to fit a mandated driver cooling system.

These measures were introduced following concerns raised after the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

In a statement released on Thursday, the FIA said: “In accordance with Article 26.19 of the Sporting Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the Sprint or Race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared.”

It remains optional for drivers whether they choose to wear the cooling vest.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen opted not to use it in Singapore.

“I don’t like the tubes that are on your body, with the belts that go next to you,” Verstappen said.

“They can say it’s a bad design, I disagree. It just needs to be an option for the drivers to choose. Some like it, some don’t, and that’s fine. It should be a personal preference.

“The problem is that in GT cars or any other cars, prototypes, you have a bit more space to put stuff or at least put the cables. In our cockpits, it’s so narrow that there is not enough space.”

Mercedes’ George Russell, who won the Singapore GP, tested the vest earlier this year in Bahrain.

He said: “We’ve used the driver cooling vest a few times already this season at the hot races. Not everybody finds the top comfortable, but I think some find it more comfortable than others. And of course, over time, you’ll be able to adjust it to your own preferences. But the concept is good.

“When you’re racing in 90% humidity and the cockpits are getting on for 60 degrees, it’s a bit of a sauna inside the car. So I think we all welcome it.”

