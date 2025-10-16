Ferrari insist Lewis Hamilton’s “trust” remains despite barren 2025 F1 season

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has insisted that “trust” remains between him and Lewis Hamilton despite a disappointing 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari hasn’t lived up to expectations. 

The seven-time world champion has yet to finish on the podium for the team.

The SF-25 has underperformed, with Ferrari the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory so far this season.

Despite a tough run of form, Vasseur believes he and Hamilton still have full belief in each other.

“Lewis came with a huge expectation and motivation and everything,” Vasseur said.

“I think that with Lewis, at the beginning… in French we say ‘tout neuf’ — all nice, all new. And we have to calm down.

“Mercedes has some items they are doing better, and we are doing better on some other items.”

Hamilton improvement noted

Vasseur feels Hamilton is now on an upward trajectory following a difficult run of results. 

The Frenchman highlighted the Spanish Grand Prix as a breakthrough weekend for Hamilton.

Hamilton struggled before the summer break, including a horrific weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished outside the points. 

Since the break, Hamilton has proven to be a closer match to Leclerc, often within a tenth of his teammate.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s wait for a first podium continues. 

The 40-year-old’s only top-three finish this year came in the China sprint race, where he dominated from pole position.

“I would say around Barcelona, he came back strong,” Vasseur added.

“He’s improving into the composition of the team. The team is improving into the composition of Lewis. So we have to make a kind of ‘mayonnaise’ now!

“We need to improve step by step. I know that I can trust him and he knows that he can trust me, and this is important. He knows that I will be fully dedicated to the team performance.”

