Newest MotoGP signing teases 2026 number choice: ‘It will be Brazilian’

Honda’s newest MotoGP signing Diogo Moreira has teased what number he will use in his rookie season in 2026, but “it is a secret” he will reveal at the Valencia test.

Prior to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Honda announced that it had signed Moto2 superstar Moreira to a three-year factory contract to bring him to MotoGP next season with LCR.

It is a move that has been an open secret since the summer, with Moreira joining Johann Zarco at LCR in place of Honda World Superbike-bound Somkiat Chantra.

The Brazilian is just nine points off championship leader Manu Gonzalez in Moto2 with four rounds to go.

Commenting on his MotoGP step, he said: “Right now I’m really happy.

“I think we are in a good moment, and also in my life. I think it’s important to have this opportunity for MotoGP. I am really grateful for this. It will be nice, for sure.

“I have three years, so we need to be calm. We need to understand the bike, also the category.

“It’s another world. So, we need to be focused on that point. Right now Honda is in a good moment. I think they will improve for sure, and let’s see next year.

“Right now, I think this year is the best year of my life.

“I’m enjoying it a lot this year and also learning a lot. It’s important, for sure, to be ready for next year. It will be a crazy weekend in Brazil in the second race of the season.

“All of my family and all of my friends will be there.”

Moreria currently races with No.10 in Moto2, but cannot use that in MotoGP as it is currently owned by future Honda stablemate Luca Marini.

The Brazilian says he has already selected his number, but refused to say what his choice was other than that it holds a significance in his homeland.

“I know already my number for next year, but it is a secret,” he said.

“I will use it after the Valencia race when we make the test on the Tuesday. It will be a Brazilian number, so that is the key…”

Moreira could be teasing that he has opted to use No.4 next season, which was the number countryman Alex Barros rode to seven MotoGP wins during his career.