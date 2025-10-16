Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours dismissed as ‘unfounded’ in fresh twist

Rumours linking Christian Horner with a shock move to Ferrari have been dismissed as “unfounded.”

According to Sky Italia, reports of Horner joining Ferrari simply don’t add up.

The report explains that Horner’s exit was announced around the same time Frederic Vasseur was handed a new deal.

There’s been no evidence of talks taking place between Horner and Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

According to the article, Elkann has shown “full confidence” in Vasseur to continue leading the Ferrari project.

Vasseur also has the full support of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, despite a disappointing season for the team.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Vasseur stressed that the team is “united” on the back of two poor rounds in Baku and Singapore.

“After two street circuits, we return to a permanent track at COTA, which offers a very interesting mix of corners,” Vasseur said.

“It’s a layout that demands precision from everyone - the team in terms of set-up and the drivers in feeling at one with the car.

“The weekend will be even more challenging with the Sprint format, giving us just one free practice session before heading straight into competitive sessions.

“We know we haven’t maximised the potential of our package in the last few races, but the team is united and fully determined to turn things around.”

Ferrari’s Singapore GP performance highlighted their woes this season.

A lack of pace, combined with constant brake management, made for a difficult afternoon for both drivers.

Hamilton had to crawl around on the final lap, losing over 40 seconds in race time, as his brakes began to fail.

What next for Horner?

The Horner-to-Ferrari speculation is likely to persist, especially if Ferrari start the new regulations in 2026 on the back foot.

The former Red Bull boss officially left the team in September, ending his 20-year tenure.

Horner is one of F1’s most successful team bosses, overseeing title success with Sebastian Vettel and, more recently, Max Verstappen.

Horner, Verstappen

It’s understood that Horner wants significant control in an F1 team - either as an owner or a shareholder.

He has been linked with Alpine, Haas, and Aston Martin. Alpine could be an option given his close relationship with Flavio Briatore.

Haas and Aston Martin have ruled out bringing Horner onboard.

Ferrari have expressed serious interest in Horner in the past, but he’s been unwilling to make the switch to Maranello.