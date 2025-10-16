George Russell’s huge new £30m Mercedes deal puts him among F1’s top earners

A lucrative new F1 deal for George Russell

George Russell’s incredible 2025 F1 season has been rewarded with a new Mercedes contract.

According to the Daily Mail and The Independent, Russell’s new deal is worth £30m, making him one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid.

On Wednesday, Mercedes announced new contracts for both Russell and Kimi Antonelli, bringing an end to months of speculation.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted Russell’s future was never in doubt.

Alongside Max Verstappen, Russell has been one of the standout performers on the 2025 F1 grid.

The announcement comes after Russell’s dominant weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he won from pole position.

Russell’s widely reported £30m salary means only Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are paid more on the current F1 grid.

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017,” Russell said.

“It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

Russell’s Mercedes journey

Russell started his F1 career with Williams in 2019.

In uncompetitive machinery, Russell immediately impressed, outperforming veteran teammate Robert Kubica.

Russell’s rise to Mercedes was inevitable after he replaced Hamilton for the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Hamilton was ruled out of the weekend with coronavirus, giving Russell the chance to shine in the dominant Mercedes W11.

Russell narrowly missed out on pole to Valtteri Bottas.

However, he delivered in the grand prix and, had it not been for misfortune, would have won on his Mercedes debut.

Russell had to wait until 2022 to get his full-time Mercedes chance alongside the seven-time world champion.

The British driver outscored Hamilton in his first year with the team, taking his maiden victory in Brazil.

Russell struggled, relatively speaking, in 2023 as he was comfortably beaten by Hamilton in the standings.

He hit back in 2024, dominating Hamilton in the qualifying and race head-to-heads, putting together the best season of his career to date.

Russell has continued to raise his game in 2025, leading Mercedes in Hamilton’s absence.

He has claimed two victories so far this year — winning from pole in Canada and Singapore.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

