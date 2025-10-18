Max Verstappen raises McLaren warning after US GP sprint triumph

“If we want to win tomorrow we definitely need to be stronger.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has expressed concerns over Red Bull’s race pace and their ability to challenge McLaren on merit at the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen stormed to a comfortable race win at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday.

The Dutchman resisted early pressure from Mercedes’ George Russell to come out on top in the sprint race.

Verstappen’s afternoon was made easier by the fact both McLarens DNFed on the opening lap. 

Oscar Piastri’s switchback attempt resulted in carnage at the first corner, putting both McLarens out of the race.

It means Verstappen is now 55 points behind Piastri with six races (and two sprints) to go.

Despite an important victory, Verstappen believes Red Bull still need to improve the handling of his RB21 ahead of qualifying.

“The start was good,” Verstappen said to Jenson Button in parc fermé. “Then, of course, there was a safety car because of that Turn 1 incident. It took a few laps after the safety car to have decent pace.

“So we need to figure out what was going on there. But nevertheless, we won the sprint, which is, of course, the most important.

“But of course, already looking at for tomorrow, I do think we need to be a bit better in race trim to be able to fight the McLarens, because we haven’t seen anything of them.

“Of course, we have some ideas what we can do. And then hopefully we’ll just, yeah, stick a bit better tomorrow.”

Verstappen on F1 title race

Verstappen refused to get drawn into talk of winning this year’s title.

The four-time world champion is the in-form driver, winning two of the last three races. 

A series of upgrades have transformed the Red Bull, making them a contender at all types of circuits. It coincided with McLaren struggling for form.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

When asked by Sky Sports about the title race, Verstappen said: “Well I mean it’s very simple if you keep winning that’s a good thing.

“The sprint we won but the pace wasn’t where we wanted it to be. If we want to win tomorrow we definitely need to be stronger.

“That’s something we will analyse to see if we can find that kind of pace.”

Max Verstappen raises McLaren warning after US GP F1 sprint triumph
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen raises McLaren warning after US GP sprint triumph
49m ago
Max Verstappen
BSB News
Scott Redding: “I feel like I’m red wine” as he grows performance into race one win at Brands Hatch
55m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
F1 News
Spotlight cast on Oscar Piastri for making ‘bad judgement call’
58m ago
Piastri's damaged McLaren
BSB News
“Second wind” takes Bradley Ray to second to keep title hopes alive at Brands Hatch
59m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Kyle Ryde a viewer “hoping that Scott beat Brad” in first Brands Hatch Showdown race
1h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton eyes “lots of improvement” despite US GP sprint race recovery
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
WSBK News
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can win 2025 WorldSBK title in Spanish Superpole Race
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren blame ‘amateur-hour’ driving after Norris and Piastri wiped out
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista wary of “crazy” Superpole Race amid tight WorldSBK points battle
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Race - Results: Max Verstappen wins, both McLarens DNF
2h ago
Max Verstappen