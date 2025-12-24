Lando Norris reveals unusual place F1 title feat finally sunk in

Lando Norris has revealed where he was when it finally sunk in that he had achieved his lifetime’s ambition in becoming F1 world champion.

The McLaren driver clinched his maiden world title by finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris beat Verstappen to the world championship by just two points to end the Dutchman’s four-year reign at the top of F1 and become the sport’s 35th world champion.

And it is still taking time for the 26-year-old Briton to fully appreciate the magnitude of his achievement.

"It just takes a little time to acknowledge what we've all achieved," Norris told F1.com. "I have achieved my dream, that little boy's dream.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah, me as a six-year-old, seeing it on TV, thinking, I want to do that, and now I'm here and achieving it. This is crazy. So I'll always have to start by saying a big thanks to my parents, my mum, my dad, my brother, my sisters, the people who have been there since day one. But boy, yeah, a hell of a journey.

"Many years with McLaren, ups, downs. But this year I managed to say thank you for all of it in one big go, with the constructors' [crown] and with the drivers' [title]. I don't know when it's really going to sink in.

"If you want the truth, I just went to the toilet. It's the first time I've just been a little bit alone, nice and peaceful and quiet. And I was like, 'oh, I did it, I did it, I did it!’

"Yeah, so it is truly amazing to finally get to feel what it's like, to feel on top of the world for a few moments, and also just to get to give back to everyone that's put so much into me.

“It started with my parents, but also my engineers, my mechanics, everyone back in the factory. They worked so, so hard to achieve this kind of thing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, instead of words of saying thank you, as much as I'll still say thank you in words, the action of a championship means so much more than that. And I thank them to the world.”

F1 title rivals ‘made Norris’s life hell’

Norris was made to work extremely hard for the title by both Verstappen and Piastri, who led the championship for 15 rounds.

An impressive run of form in the second half of the season, including brilliant back-to-back wins in Mexico City and Brazil, proved key in Norris’s title triumph.

"Max and Oscar, I don't want you to forget about Oscar, they both made my life hell this season," he explained. "So much of what I've done is because they give me an ass-whooping every now and then.

"I've got to go and question myself after. How did they beat me by so much here? How did they do this corner so much better than me? All these things.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Everyone understands that from Max because he's achieved so much already. He's a four-time World Champion. I honestly believe Max is one of the best you'll ever see in Formula 1. He works hard. He's an incredible driver. He's got everything you need in so many ways. And Oscar is still, let's say, the new kid on the block. He drives like he's been in it for 20 years already. He's also made my life very difficult.

"I think as team mates, we've made our lives difficult. That's allowed Max to catch up in the championship and then make both of our lives difficult. But I don't know how I'm going to say thanks to them or credit them or congratulate them. I don't know what really is the correct thing to do or say things.

"It's a tricky situation because I want to go out and celebrate with Oscar but it's difficult at the same time because he's your team mate. I know he's going to be thinking of a lot of things right now. I know at some point I'm going to be in his position in the future and I'm going to be thinking the same things and he's probably going to be sat here talking to you.

"I've got to give a respect and credit to both Oscar and Max. Max doesn't need it because he already has it but Oscar I do because I think a lot of people already give him the respect he deserves and the credit he deserves but obviously I can't do an interview or I can't do anything without saying a congrats and a thanks and giving credit to them too."