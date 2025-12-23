When does the 2026 F1 season start? All you need to know
Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 F1 season.
As soon as the chequered flag fell for the final time in 2025 in Abu Dhabi, attention already started turning towards the 2026 F1 season.
The 2026 season will feature 24 races, opening with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March and ending on 6 December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Huge changes are coming to F1 in 2026, with the introduction of brand new regulations.
The new F1 design rules, that affect chassis, aerodynamics and the power unit, are the biggest in the championship’s 75-year history and could shake-up the pecking order.
F1 will say goodbye to DRS as new moving wings are introduced, with the cars designed to improve following and overtaking opportunities.
As a result of the regulation overhaul, there will be more pre-season testing than normal.
An initial test will be held behind closed doors at the end of January in Barcelona, before two further pre-season tests are held in Bahrain in February.
The season will then begin for real in Melbourne on the second weekend of March.
F1 pre-season testing dates
Private test, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - January 26-30
Official pre-season Test 1, Bahrain International Circuit - February 11-13
Official pre-season Test 2, Bahrain International Circuit - February 18-20
Full F1 2026 calendar
The 2026 F1 season features a new race in the Spanish capital Madrid.
This race is in addition to the grand prix held at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Madrid replaces Imola, which drops off the calendar for 2026.
|F1 2026 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Australia
|Melbourne
|06-08 March
|2
|China
|Shanghai
|13-15 March
|3
|Japan
|Suzuka
|27-29 March
|4
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|10-12 April
|5
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|17-19 April
|6
|Miami
|Miami
|01-03 May
|7
|Canada
|Montreal
|22-24 May
|8
|Monaco
|Monaco
|05-07 June
|9
|Spain
|Barcelona
|12-14 June
|10
|Austria
|Spielberg
|26-28 June
|11
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|03-05 July
|12
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|17-19 July
|13
|Hungary
|Budapest
|24-26 July
|14
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|21-23 August
|15
|Italy
|Monza
|04-06 September
|16
|Spain
|Madrid
|11-13 September
|17
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|24-26 September
|18
|Singapore
|Singapore
|09-11 October
|19
|USA
|Austin
|23-25 October
|20
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|30 October - 01 November
|21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|06-08 November
|22
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|19-21 November
|23
|Qatar
|Lusail
|27-29 November
|24
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|04-06 December
What about sprint races?
Six sprint races will once again be held in F1 2026.
The British Grand Prix will be one of the venues to host a sprint, with Silverstone last staging the format in 2021.
The other races to hold sprint races in 2026 will be China, Miami, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.
F1 2026 driver line-ups
|2026 F1 driver line-up
|Driver
|Team
|Contract End
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|"Long-term"
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2026
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|Multi-year
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Multi-year
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2028
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|2026
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Multi-year
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2026
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
2026
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|"2025 and beyond"
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|"Long term"
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|2026
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|Multi-year
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|Multi-year
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|2026
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|2026
|Alex Albon
|Haas
|2025
|Carlos Sainz
|Haas
|"Beyond 2026"
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|Multi-year
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|Multi-year
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|Multi-year
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|Multi-year