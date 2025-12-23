When does the 2026 F1 season start? All you need to know

As soon as the chequered flag fell for the final time in 2025 in Abu Dhabi, attention already started turning towards the 2026 F1 season.

The 2026 season will feature 24 races, opening with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March and ending on 6 December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Huge changes are coming to F1 in 2026, with the introduction of brand new regulations.

The new F1 design rules, that affect chassis, aerodynamics and the power unit, are the biggest in the championship’s 75-year history and could shake-up the pecking order.

F1 will say goodbye to DRS as new moving wings are introduced, with the cars designed to improve following and overtaking opportunities.

As a result of the regulation overhaul, there will be more pre-season testing than normal.

An initial test will be held behind closed doors at the end of January in Barcelona, before two further pre-season tests are held in Bahrain in February.

The season will then begin for real in Melbourne on the second weekend of March.

F1 pre-season testing dates

Private test, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - January 26-30

Official pre-season Test 1, Bahrain International Circuit - February 11-13

Official pre-season Test 2, Bahrain International Circuit - February 18-20

Full F1 2026 calendar

The 2026 F1 season features a new race in the Spanish capital Madrid.

This race is in addition to the grand prix held at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Madrid replaces Imola, which drops off the calendar for 2026.

F1 2026 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE Round Grand Prix Venue Date 1 Australia Melbourne 06-08 March 2 China Shanghai 13-15 March 3 Japan Suzuka 27-29 March 4 Bahrain Sakhir 10-12 April 5 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 17-19 April 6 Miami Miami 01-03 May 7 Canada Montreal 22-24 May 8 Monaco Monaco 05-07 June 9 Spain Barcelona 12-14 June 10 Austria Spielberg 26-28 June 11 United Kingdom Silverstone 03-05 July 12 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 17-19 July 13 Hungary Budapest 24-26 July 14 Netherlands Zandvoort 21-23 August 15 Italy Monza 04-06 September 16 Spain Madrid 11-13 September 17 Azerbaijan Baku 24-26 September 18 Singapore Singapore 09-11 October 19 USA Austin 23-25 October 20 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 21 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 22 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 23 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 24 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December

What about sprint races?

Six sprint races will once again be held in F1 2026.

The British Grand Prix will be one of the venues to host a sprint, with Silverstone last staging the format in 2021.

The other races to hold sprint races in 2026 will be China, Miami, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.

F1 2026 driver line-ups

2026 F1 driver line-up Driver Team Contract End Lando Norris McLaren "Long-term" Oscar Piastri McLaren 2026 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Multi-year Charles Leclerc Ferrari Multi-year Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2026 George Russell Mercedes Multi-year Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2026 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2026 Lance Stroll Aston Martin "2025 and beyond" Pierre Gasly Alpine "Long term" Franco Colapinto Alpine 2026 Esteban Ocon Haas Multi-year Oliver Bearman Haas Multi-year Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2026 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 2026 Alex Albon Haas 2025 Carlos Sainz Haas "Beyond 2026" Nico Hulkenberg Audi Multi-year Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Multi-year Sergio Perez Cadillac Multi-year Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Multi-year