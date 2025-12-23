When does the 2026 F1 season start? All you need to know

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 F1 season.

F1 2026 will feature 24 grands prix and six sprint races
As soon as the chequered flag fell for the final time in 2025 in Abu Dhabi, attention already started turning towards the 2026 F1 season.

The 2026 season will feature 24 races, opening with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March and ending on 6 December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Huge changes are coming to F1 in 2026, with the introduction of brand new regulations.

The new F1 design rules, that affect chassis, aerodynamics and the power unit, are the biggest in the championship’s 75-year history and could shake-up the pecking order.

F1 will say goodbye to DRS as new moving wings are introduced, with the cars designed to improve following and overtaking opportunities.

As a result of the regulation overhaul, there will be more pre-season testing than normal.

An initial test will be held behind closed doors at the end of January in Barcelona, before two further pre-season tests are held in Bahrain in February.

The season will then begin for real in Melbourne on the second weekend of March.

F1 pre-season testing dates

Private test, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - January 26-30

Official pre-season Test 1, Bahrain International Circuit - February 11-13

Official pre-season Test 2, Bahrain International Circuit - February 18-20

Full F1 2026 calendar

The 2026 F1 season features a new race in the Spanish capital Madrid.

This race is in addition to the grand prix held at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Madrid replaces Imola, which drops off the calendar for 2026.

F1 2026 CALENDER: FULL SCHEDULE AND DATE OF EVERY RACE
RoundGrand PrixVenueDate
1AustraliaMelbourne06-08 March
2ChinaShanghai13-15 March
3JapanSuzuka27-29 March
4BahrainSakhir10-12 April
5Saudi ArabiaJeddah17-19 April
6MiamiMiami01-03 May
7CanadaMontreal22-24 May
8MonacoMonaco05-07 June
9SpainBarcelona12-14 June
10AustriaSpielberg26-28 June
11United KingdomSilverstone03-05 July
12BelgiumSpa-Francorchamps17-19 July
13HungaryBudapest24-26 July
14NetherlandsZandvoort21-23 August
15ItalyMonza04-06 September
16SpainMadrid11-13 September
17AzerbaijanBaku24-26 September
18SingaporeSingapore09-11 October
19USAAustin23-25 October
20MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
21BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
22Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
23QatarLusail27-29 November
24Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

What about sprint races?

Six sprint races will once again be held in F1 2026.

The British Grand Prix will be one of the venues to host a sprint, with Silverstone last staging the format in 2021.

The other races to hold sprint races in 2026 will be China, Miami, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.

F1 2026 driver line-ups 

2026 F1 driver line-up
DriverTeamContract End
Lando NorrisMcLaren"Long-term"
Oscar PiastriMcLaren2026
Lewis HamiltonFerrariMulti-year
Charles LeclercFerrariMulti-year
Max VerstappenRed Bull2028
Isack HadjarRed Bull2026
George RussellMercedesMulti-year
Kimi AntonelliMercedes2026
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
2026
Lance StrollAston Martin"2025 and beyond"
Pierre GaslyAlpine"Long term"
Franco ColapintoAlpine2026
Esteban OconHaasMulti-year
Oliver BearmanHaasMulti-year
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls2026
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls2026
Alex AlbonHaas2025
Carlos SainzHaas"Beyond 2026"
Nico HulkenbergAudiMulti-year
Gabriel BortoletoAudiMulti-year
Sergio PerezCadillacMulti-year
Valtteri BottasCadillacMulti-year

