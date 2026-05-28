Oscar Piastri receives unique honour after new wasp species named after McLaren F1 driver

A newly-discovered species of wasp has been named after McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri.

Found in Burmese amber in northern Myanmar, the researches at the heart of the discovery chose to honour Piastri for his achievements in F1, with the amber colour reminding them of McLaren’s famous papaya livery.

Piastri must be buzzing with the news following a disappointing weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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McLaren’s strategy gamble to start the race on intermediate tyres massively backfired, leading to the team’s second non-points finish of the season.

As he attempted to recover through the field after making an early pit stop to switch onto slicks with the Montreal track rapidly drying out, Piastri would suffer more pain.

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He clumsily collided with Alex Albon, causing damage which forced the Williams driver into retirement.

Piastri had to stop for repairs and was hit with a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision. He ultimately crossed the line outside of the points in 11th.

McLaren team-mate and reigning world champion Lando Norris retired with a gearbox problem to make it a double blow for the Woking squad.

The result leaves Piastri sixth in the championship on 48 points, one place and 10 points behind Norris.

Norris already faces an uphill task to defend his F1 world title and now finds himself 73 points down on championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

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McLaren, meanwhile, sit third in the constructors’ championship with 106 points, 113 adrift of Mercedes.

Piastri made a surprise visit to the Isle of Man TT with manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber.

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“We’re at someone’s house,” the nine-time grand prix winner said on a brief clip he posted to his Instagram.

“We’re going through someone’s garden; apparently, this is the spot to watch. I don’t know what I was expecting, but this wasn’t it.”

Watching bikes flash past inches from the garden wall he is leaning on, Piastri commented: “These guys are nuts.”

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