F1 stewards cast verdict over Kimi Antonelli’s ‘erratic driving’ amid traffic rage

Kimi Antonelli has been handed his first reprimand of the 2026 F1 season.

Antonelli was frustrated in final practice
Antonelli was frustrated in final practice
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been reprimanded for “driving in an erratic manner” during final Formula 1 practice at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Antonelli was left frustrated with traffic which ruined his final flying laps of the last hour of practice at Barcelona on Saturday morning, leaving him a lowly seventh and well off the pace of Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Russell set the pace for the second time in practice as he looks to make inroads on his 68-point deficit to championship leader Antonelli, who has won the last five races.

Antonelli has been off the pace throughout practice
Antonelli has been off the pace throughout practice

19-year-old Antonelli was blocked at Turn 1 by Lance Stroll but was investigated after appearing to stamp on the brakes in front of the Aston Martin driver.

Antonelli admitted to the stewards that he had acted out of frustration in the heat of the moment and was subsequently handed his first reprimand of the season.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) and team representatives of Mercedes and Aston Martin and reviewed video, telemetry and in-car video evidence,” the stewards said.

“Car 12 was impacted by Car 18 when approaching turn 1. After passing Car 18 the driver of Car 12 applied the brakes in front of Car 18 and prevented the latter from passing. This is deemed driving in an erratic manner.

“The driver admitted during the hearing that he acted out of frustration and apologised for his action.”

Antonelli admitted he let frustration get the better of him
Antonelli admitted he let frustration get the better of him

Drivers who accumulate five reprimands over the course of a season are hit with an automatic 10-place grid penalty for the next race.

Antonelli was heard venting his frustrations over team radio as he complained about traffic several times in FP3.

"Oh my god, mate. It's unbelievable! Why do I always get traffic?! I don't understand, everyone always in the lap," Antonelli bemoaned, before darting into the pits after aborting his final flying lap of the session.

Qualifying for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place at 3pm UK time. 

F1 stewards cast verdict over Kimi Antonelli’s ‘erratic driving’ amid traffic rage
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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