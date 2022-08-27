Provisional grid for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix after F1 engine penalties
Provisional starting grid for the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix after engine penalties are applied.
Max Verstappen topped qualifying but Carlos Sainz will inherit pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix due to grid penalties.
F1 championship leader Verstappen is set to start 15th, one place ahead of title rival Charles Leclerc, with both taking on new power unit components for the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.
Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo pair Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher will also serve grid drops for exceeding their allocation of permitted engine components and will subsequently slip down the order.
Below is the full provisional starting grid for the 2022 Belgian GP…
|2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|6
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|11
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|15
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team