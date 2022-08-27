Provisional grid for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix after F1 engine penalties

27 Aug 2022
Provisional starting grid for the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix after engine penalties are applied. 

Max Verstappen topped qualifying but Carlos Sainz will inherit pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix due to grid penalties. 

F1 championship leader Verstappen is set to start 15th, one place ahead of title rival Charles Leclerc, with both taking on new power unit components for the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo pair Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher will also serve grid drops for exceeding their allocation of permitted engine components and will subsequently slip down the order. 

Below is the full provisional starting grid for the 2022 Belgian GP…

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
3Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
6Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
7Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
10Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
11Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing
12Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
15Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
16Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
19Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
20Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team
 