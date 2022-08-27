Max Verstappen topped qualifying but Carlos Sainz will inherit pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix due to grid penalties.

F1 championship leader Verstappen is set to start 15th, one place ahead of title rival Charles Leclerc, with both taking on new power unit components for the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo pair Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher will also serve grid drops for exceeding their allocation of permitted engine components and will subsequently slip down the order.

Below is the full provisional starting grid for the 2022 Belgian GP…