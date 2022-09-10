How the F1 grid will line up for the 2022 Italian GP, with Max Verstappen seventh and Lewis Hamilton 19th
Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari’s home race at the Italian Grand Prix, but how will the rest of the F1 grid line up on Sunday?
Leclerc beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to top qualifying at Monza by just 0.145s, but it will be Mercedes’ George Russell who will share the front row with the Monegasque after a multitude of grid penalties are applied.
In total, nine drivers will be hit with grid penalties for using too many engine parts.
With the penalties applied, McLaren duo Lando Norris and 2021 Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo will lock-out the second row, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fifth and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in sixth.
Runaway championship leader Verstappen will drop five places to seventh, with Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries, starting his F1 debut from eight after starring in his first qualifying session.
Guanyu Zhou and Nicholas Latifi are set to complete the top 10 for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively.
At the back, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz heads a trio of drivers to be hit with back-of-the-grid penalties in 18th, one place ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who will go from last.
Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2022 Italian GP…
|2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|9
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|10
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri