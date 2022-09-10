Leclerc beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to top qualifying at Monza by just 0.145s, but it will be Mercedes’ George Russell who will share the front row with the Monegasque after a multitude of grid penalties are applied.

In total, nine drivers will be hit with grid penalties for using too many engine parts.

With the penalties applied, McLaren duo Lando Norris and 2021 Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo will lock-out the second row, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fifth and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in sixth.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen will drop five places to seventh, with Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries, starting his F1 debut from eight after starring in his first qualifying session.

Guanyu Zhou and Nicholas Latifi are set to complete the top 10 for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively.

At the back, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz heads a trio of drivers to be hit with back-of-the-grid penalties in 18th, one place ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who will go from last.

Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2022 Italian GP…