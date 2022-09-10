How the F1 grid will line up for the 2022 Italian GP, with Max Verstappen seventh and Lewis Hamilton 19th

10 Sep 2022
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18;

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for Ferrari’s home race at the Italian Grand Prix, but how will the rest of the F1 grid line up on Sunday? 

Leclerc beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to top qualifying at Monza by just 0.145s, but it will be Mercedes’ George Russell who will share the front row with the Monegasque after a multitude of grid penalties are applied. 

In total, nine drivers will be hit with grid penalties for using too many engine parts.

With the penalties applied, McLaren duo Lando Norris and 2021 Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo will lock-out the second row, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fifth and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in sixth. 

Runaway championship leader Verstappen will drop five places to seventh, with Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries, starting his F1 debut from eight after starring in his first qualifying session. 

Guanyu Zhou and Nicholas Latifi are set to complete the top 10 for Alfa Romeo and Williams respectively. 

At the back, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz heads a trio of drivers to be hit with back-of-the-grid penalties in 18th, one place ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, who will go from last. 

Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2022 Italian GP…

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix - PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri
6Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing
9Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
10Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team
17Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team
18Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
19Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
20Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
 