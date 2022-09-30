F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.587s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m42.795s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m42.911s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.926s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1m43.182s 6 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.412s 7 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m43.431s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.520s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m43.906s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m43.982s 11 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m44.013s 12 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 1m44.219s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 1m44.422s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m44.469s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 1m44.524s 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m45.144s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m45.211s 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m45.447s 19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 1m45.623s 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 1m46.553s

Ferrari headed the timesheets in second practice for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

It was a scrappy session with both Mercedes drivers failing to improve on their first tyre effort, while Leclerc missed the first half of FP2 due to more technical issues.

Max Verstappen completed only a handful of laps as he sat the majority in the session in the garage.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)