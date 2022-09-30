F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
Results from the second practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.587s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.795s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m42.911s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.926s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m43.182s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.412s
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m43.431s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.520s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.906s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m43.982s
|11
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m44.013s
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m44.219s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m44.422s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m44.469s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m44.524s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m45.144s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m45.211s
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m45.447s
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m45.623s
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m46.553s
Ferrari headed the timesheets in second practice for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.
It was a scrappy session with both Mercedes drivers failing to improve on their first tyre effort, while Leclerc missed the first half of FP2 due to more technical issues.
Max Verstappen completed only a handful of laps as he sat the majority in the session in the garage.
Previous F1 Singapore GP winners
2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)