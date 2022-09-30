F1 2022 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)

30 Sep 2022
Results from the second practice session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2022 F1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m42.587s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m42.795s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m42.911s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.926s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m43.182s
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.412s
7Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m43.431s
8Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.520s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.906s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m43.982s
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m44.013s
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m44.219s
13Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m44.422s
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m44.469s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m44.524s
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m45.144s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m45.211s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m45.447s
19Mick Schumacher GERHaas F1 Team1m45.623s
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m46.553s

Ferrari headed the timesheets in second practice for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

It was a scrappy session with both Mercedes drivers failing to improve on their first tyre effort, while Leclerc missed the first half of FP2 due to more technical issues.

Max Verstappen completed only a handful of laps as he sat the majority in the session in the garage.

Previous F1 Singapore GP winners

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

 