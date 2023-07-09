F1 World Championship points after the 2023 British Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
9 Jul 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 British Grand Prix - Round 10.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing8255
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2156
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0137
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0121
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari083
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team082
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari074
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team044
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team042
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team031
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team017
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team016
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing011
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake05
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing10411
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0203
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0181
4Scuderia Ferrari0157
5McLaren F1 Team059
6BWT Alpine F1 Team047
7Williams Racing011
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team011
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake09
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 02