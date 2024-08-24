Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.377s 1m10.496s 1m09.673s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.393s 1m10.811s 1m10.029s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m11.541s 1m10.505s 1m10.172s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.049s 1m10.552s 1m10.244s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.006s 1m10.678s 1m10.416s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.370s 1m10.689s 1m10.582s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.493s 1m10.845s 1m10.633s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m11.503s 1m10.768s 1m10.653s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.518s 1m10.661s 1m10.857s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.718s 1m10.815s 1m10.977s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.327s 1m10.914s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.375s 1m10.948s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m11.603s 1m10.955s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.832s 1m11.215s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.630s 1m11.295s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m11.943s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.995s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.168s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.261s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing No time set

A sensational lap from Lando Norris saw him deny home hero Max Verstappen pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen briefly went fastest to delight his home crowd but Norris snatched pole back with an incredible lap to go 0.356 seconds faster than the Red Bull driver.

It means the two championship protagonists will share the front row of the grid at Zandvoort.

Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Sergio Perez, who ended up fifth in the second Red Bull.

There was a huge shock in Q2 as both Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were knocked out in the second part of qualifying.