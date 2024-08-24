2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.377s
|1m10.496s
|1m09.673s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.393s
|1m10.811s
|1m10.029s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.541s
|1m10.505s
|1m10.172s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.049s
|1m10.552s
|1m10.244s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.006s
|1m10.678s
|1m10.416s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.370s
|1m10.689s
|1m10.582s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.493s
|1m10.845s
|1m10.633s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m11.503s
|1m10.768s
|1m10.653s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.518s
|1m10.661s
|1m10.857s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.718s
|1m10.815s
|1m10.977s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.327s
|1m10.914s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.375s
|1m10.948s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m11.603s
|1m10.955s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.832s
|1m11.215s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.630s
|1m11.295s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m11.943s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.995s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.168s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.261s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|No time set
A sensational lap from Lando Norris saw him deny home hero Max Verstappen pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Verstappen briefly went fastest to delight his home crowd but Norris snatched pole back with an incredible lap to go 0.356 seconds faster than the Red Bull driver.
It means the two championship protagonists will share the front row of the grid at Zandvoort.
Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Sergio Perez, who ended up fifth in the second Red Bull.
There was a huge shock in Q2 as both Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were knocked out in the second part of qualifying.