2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.377s1m10.496s1m09.673s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.393s1m10.811s1m10.029s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m11.541s1m10.505s1m10.172s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.049s1m10.552s1m10.244s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.006s1m10.678s1m10.416s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m11.370s1m10.689s1m10.582s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.493s1m10.845s1m10.633s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m11.503s1m10.768s1m10.653s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.518s1m10.661s1m10.857s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.718s1m10.815s1m10.977s
11Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m11.327s1m10.914s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.375s1m10.948s 
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m11.603s1m10.955s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.832s1m11.215s 
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.630s1m11.295s 
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m11.943s  
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.995s  
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.168s  
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.261s  
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams RacingNo time set  

A sensational lap from Lando Norris saw him deny home hero Max Verstappen pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix. 

Verstappen briefly went fastest to delight his home crowd but Norris snatched pole back with an incredible lap to go 0.356 seconds faster than the Red Bull driver. 

It means the two championship protagonists will share the front row of the grid at Zandvoort. 

Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Sergio Perez, who ended up fifth in the second Red Bull. 

There was a huge shock in Q2 as both Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were knocked out in the second part of qualifying. 

