2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in first practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Free Practice 1 results at Imola

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.545s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.577s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.597s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.599s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.641s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.696s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.905s
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.922s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.925s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.998s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.032s
12Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.077s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.094s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.121s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.286s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.356s
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.373s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.446s
19Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.641s
20Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.662s

Piastri was fastest as he led a McLaren 1-2 in FP1 at Imola. Lando Norris was within a tenth of his teammate in a strong session for the Woking-based outfit.

Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in third place. The Spaniard was also within a tenth of Piastri, continuing Williams’ strong start to the 2025 F1 season.

George Russell completed the top four in the lead Mercedes, 0.054s off Piastri’s top time. Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a solid session for Ferrari, setting the fifth-fastest time.

Pierre Gasly was 0.151s off the pace in sixth, just ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Verstappen vented his frustration after an oversteer moment in the final 10 minutes by banging his steering wheel.

Verstappen was 0.3s off Piastri’s pace, setting the seventh-best time of the session. Alex Albon led the two Sauber drivers, Gabriel Bortoleto, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

Bortoleto’s strong FP1 outing ended with an off at the final corner, causing a premature end to the session as race control was forced to red flag the session. 

Charles Leclerc was back in action after missing media day through illness. He was a few tenths off Hamilton’s pace, ending first practice in 12th. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

