2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in first practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Free Practice 1 results at Imola

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m16.545s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.577s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.597s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.599s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.641s 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.696s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.905s 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.922s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.925s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.998s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.032s 12 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.077s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.094s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.121s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.286s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.356s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.373s 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.446s 19 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.641s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.662s

Piastri was fastest as he led a McLaren 1-2 in FP1 at Imola. Lando Norris was within a tenth of his teammate in a strong session for the Woking-based outfit.

Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in third place. The Spaniard was also within a tenth of Piastri, continuing Williams’ strong start to the 2025 F1 season.

George Russell completed the top four in the lead Mercedes, 0.054s off Piastri’s top time. Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a solid session for Ferrari, setting the fifth-fastest time.

Pierre Gasly was 0.151s off the pace in sixth, just ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Verstappen vented his frustration after an oversteer moment in the final 10 minutes by banging his steering wheel.

Verstappen was 0.3s off Piastri’s pace, setting the seventh-best time of the session. Alex Albon led the two Sauber drivers, Gabriel Bortoleto, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

Bortoleto’s strong FP1 outing ended with an off at the final corner, causing a premature end to the session as race control was forced to red flag the session.

Charles Leclerc was back in action after missing media day through illness. He was a few tenths off Hamilton’s pace, ending first practice in 12th.