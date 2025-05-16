2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in first practice at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Free Practice 1 results at Imola
|2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.545s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.577s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.597s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.599s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.641s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.696s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.905s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.922s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.925s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.998s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.032s
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.077s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.094s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.121s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.286s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.356s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.373s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.446s
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.641s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.662s
Piastri was fastest as he led a McLaren 1-2 in FP1 at Imola. Lando Norris was within a tenth of his teammate in a strong session for the Woking-based outfit.
Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in third place. The Spaniard was also within a tenth of Piastri, continuing Williams’ strong start to the 2025 F1 season.
George Russell completed the top four in the lead Mercedes, 0.054s off Piastri’s top time. Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a solid session for Ferrari, setting the fifth-fastest time.
Pierre Gasly was 0.151s off the pace in sixth, just ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Verstappen vented his frustration after an oversteer moment in the final 10 minutes by banging his steering wheel.
Verstappen was 0.3s off Piastri’s pace, setting the seventh-best time of the session. Alex Albon led the two Sauber drivers, Gabriel Bortoleto, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.
Bortoleto’s strong FP1 outing ended with an off at the final corner, causing a premature end to the session as race control was forced to red flag the session.
Charles Leclerc was back in action after missing media day through illness. He was a few tenths off Hamilton’s pace, ending first practice in 12th.