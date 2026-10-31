Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full final practice results

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Free Practice at the Mexico Grand Prix has come to an end on Saturday, and Ferrari was not able to top all three sessions like they did last week at the United States Grand Prix.

Instead, it was the McLaren of Lando Norris who topped the timesheets ahead of the qualifying session, like he did last year.

In second place was the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who can win the 2026 Formula 1 title on Sunday at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was unable to top all three Free Practice sessions, as he started his Saturday in third place, with Oscar Piastri behind him in fourth place.

Max Verstappen was unhappy on Saturday morning as he ended the opening session of the day in fifth place.

Outside of the top five was Lewis Hamilton. After missing a lot of time in Free Practice Two, the British driver started Saturday in sixth place.

George Russell was not able to match his title rival and teammate, Antonelli, in Free Practice Three as he ended up in seventh place, and was 0.506 seconds behind the Italian.

Isack Hadjar was in eighth place for Red Bull, with the two Racing Bulls behind him, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad completing the top ten.

1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.600
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.601
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.717
4Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.795
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.951
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.069
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.107
8Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.109
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m18.113
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m18.137
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m18.560
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.652
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.674
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.850
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m18.927
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m19.214
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m19.301
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.376
19Ryo HirakawaJPNTGR Haas F1 Team1m19.504
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m20.342
 Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 TeamNo Time Set

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