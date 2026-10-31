Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full final practice results
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Free Practice at the Mexico Grand Prix has come to an end on Saturday, and Ferrari was not able to top all three sessions like they did last week at the United States Grand Prix.
Instead, it was the McLaren of Lando Norris who topped the timesheets ahead of the qualifying session, like he did last year.
In second place was the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who can win the 2026 Formula 1 title on Sunday at the Mexico Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc was unable to top all three Free Practice sessions, as he started his Saturday in third place, with Oscar Piastri behind him in fourth place.
Max Verstappen was unhappy on Saturday morning as he ended the opening session of the day in fifth place.
Outside of the top five was Lewis Hamilton. After missing a lot of time in Free Practice Two, the British driver started Saturday in sixth place.
George Russell was not able to match his title rival and teammate, Antonelli, in Free Practice Three as he ended up in seventh place, and was 0.506 seconds behind the Italian.
Isack Hadjar was in eighth place for Red Bull, with the two Racing Bulls behind him, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad completing the top ten.
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.600
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.601
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.717
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.795
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.951
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.069
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.107
|8
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.109
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m18.113
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m18.137
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m18.560
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.652
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.674
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.850
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.927
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m19.214
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m19.301
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.376
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m19.504
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m20.342
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|No Time Set