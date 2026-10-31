Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full final practice results

Free Practice at the Mexico Grand Prix has come to an end on Saturday, and Ferrari was not able to top all three sessions like they did last week at the United States Grand Prix.

Instead, it was the McLaren of Lando Norris who topped the timesheets ahead of the qualifying session, like he did last year.

In second place was the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who can win the 2026 Formula 1 title on Sunday at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc was unable to top all three Free Practice sessions, as he started his Saturday in third place, with Oscar Piastri behind him in fourth place.

Max Verstappen was unhappy on Saturday morning as he ended the opening session of the day in fifth place.

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Outside of the top five was Lewis Hamilton. After missing a lot of time in Free Practice Two, the British driver started Saturday in sixth place.

George Russell was not able to match his title rival and teammate, Antonelli, in Free Practice Three as he ended up in seventh place, and was 0.506 seconds behind the Italian.

Isack Hadjar was in eighth place for Red Bull, with the two Racing Bulls behind him, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad completing the top ten.

1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.600 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.601 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.717 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.795 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.951 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.069 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.107 8 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.109 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m18.113 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m18.137 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m18.560 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.652 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.674 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.850 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.927 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m19.214 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m19.301 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.376 19 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 1m19.504 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m20.342 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team No Time Set Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team No Time Set