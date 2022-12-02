Chip Ganassi Racing Signs Marcus Armstrong for 2023 Program

The team has rebranded the No. 48 car that was driven by Johnson last season, which will be split between two drivers. Armstrong will be in the seat for the majority of the 2023 season, doing all of the non-oval races. Although they did not announce the driver for the oval events, two Indy 500 winners are the leading candidates for that role in Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato. The latter should have more than enough funding for the seat, while the 2012 series champion may end up in the fourth RLL Racing Indy 500 ride.

Armstrong spent the last three years racing in Formula 2 where he earned four wins and eight podium finishes. Last season he won three races and also served as a development driver for the Scuderia Ferrari team in Formula One. The 22-year old will be making his debut in the season-opening race at St Petersburg in March.

Rookies are always at a disadvantage when coming into the series, but Armstrong will have plenty of help from his teammates to get up to speed. Fellow Kiwi and six-time series champion Scott Dixon will be able to provide plenty of assistance, as will 2021 champion Alex Palou and reigning Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

"I’m ecstatic to be a part of the IndyCar Series, but especially with Chip Ganassi Racing because it is such an iconic and successful team. I have an extraordinary opportunity in front of me to learn from people that have been performing at the absolute highest level in this sport," Armstrong said. "I’ve always watched Dixon succeed in the championship with this team, so on a personal level this is quite special for me. With the knowledge and personnel that this team has, I’m very excited to take on this new challenge."

By switching their fourth full-time car to No. 11 for next season, the team will now have car numbers 8, 9, 10, and 11 for the 2023 season.

Managing Director of CGR Mike Hull is excited to work with the young talent. "Marcus driving the No. 11 car for us in 2023 is exciting. As a 22-year old, what is in common to others who have climbed into IndyCar with CGR is that at that age he already knows how to win. That's been repeatedly proven at the highest global level. Besides talent, the intangible that he brings creates measurement through opportunity."

With today's announcement, the only two full-time entries that remain without a driver confirmation are the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda and the newly-added No. 78 Chevrolet with Juncos Hollinger Racing. There are expected to be at least 27 cars on the grid at every race next season.