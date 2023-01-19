IndyCar Full Season Driver Lineup Confirmed for 27-Car Field

The series will have at least 27 cars entered in every race this season, which is the most since the 2011 campaign. While most of the seats had been claimed well before Thanksgiving last year, the few remaining spots have been confirmed in the last few days. Juncos Hollinger Racing announced that Agustin Canapino will drive the team's second full-time car this season while Ganassi made a splash by signing two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato for the oval races in their fourth car.

The last confirmation came today when Dale Coyne Racing named Sting Ray Robb as their second full-time driver. The 2020 USF Pro 2000 champion and 2022 Indy Lights runner-up completes a small rookie class that is oozing with potential. With the only seats remaining being one-off entries at Indianapolis, here is a closer look at the full-field grid for the upcoming season.

Team Penske is returning with their same three drivers, all of whom battled for the series championship last year. Will Power claimed that title, the second of his career. Josef Newgarden came up short after winning a season-high five races, which has only added more motivation for the two-time series champ. Scott McLaughlin is ready to add to his breakout season a year ago, and will be a consistent threat to win each weekend.

Chip Ganassi Racing may not have won the championship but they did end up in victory lane at Indianapolis for the fifth time. They will have five drivers in their lineup this year, with Sato doing the oval events and Formula 2 racer Marcus Armstrong driving the No. 11 Honda in the other 12 races. Their other three cars will remain unchanged from last year, with Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in the No. 8 car, 2020 series champion Alex Palou in the No. 10, and six-time champ Scott Dixon in the No. 9 entry.

There is still the possibility of a fifth entry at Indy for Jimmie Johnson, should the NASCAR team owner decide he wants to return to the open-wheel series for another shot at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Andretti Autosport also has three of their four cars returning, with just one change this year. Colton Herta remains in the No. 26 entry, as the youngster becomes the veteran of the team. Romain Grosjean is back in the No. 28 after a subpar first season with the team last year and Devlin DeFrancesco is back in the No. 29. Their big changeup is Kyle Kirkwood, who takes over the No. 27 machine with Alexander Rossi moving on to Arrow McLaren.

Rossi joins Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren, as the team expands to three full-time cars. They will also have 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan in a fourth car at Indianapolis. The team has been busy since the end of last season, with the addition of Rossi, the subtle name change, and the announcement that NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will drive for the team in next year's Indy 500.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has the same driver lineup as last year, but with one minor tweak. Graham Rahal is still behind the wheel of the No. 15 Honda while Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey essentially swapping rides. Lundgaard takes over the No. 45 car with Hyvee sponsorship and Harvey will be in the No. 30 machine as he looks to rebound from a dreadful first season with the team.

Ed Carpenter Racing returns with their same trio of drivers. Both Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly will drive the full-time entries while team owner Ed Carpenter pilots the No. 33 Chevrolet on the ovals. Meyer Shank Racing also returns their same lineup with Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud.

It is another year of big changes for AJ Foyt Racing, with Santino Ferrucci taking over the No. 14 ride vacated by Kirkwood. He will pair with engineer Michael Cannon, whom he has worked with before. Their second driver will be rookie Benjamin Pederson, as the organization tries to finally turn things around.

Coyne will have David Malukas back in the saddle after a solid rookie campaign, giving the team a great young pairing of 21-year olds (Sting Ray Robb) to build for the future. Callum Ilott returns to Juncos Hollinger Racing where he will finally have a teammate in Canapino, who is a veteran racer but will be a rookie in the series.