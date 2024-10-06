Keanu Reeves spins off in professional racing debut

Actor Keanu Reeves span out of his professional race debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The star of 'The Matrix' is competing this weekend in the Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series.

It is a support series to the Indy 8 Hour.

He was behind the wheel of the No. 92 BRZRKR but it didn't end well.

Reeves, without any contact with another car, span off into the grass at the exit of Turn 9. He was able to gamely continue racing.

Reeves had previously qualified 31st out of 35, but was able to finish the racr 25th.

The actor, aged 60, is promoting his new graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere". His teammate is Cody Jones from Dude Perfect.

Reeves - a well-known motor racing fan who has attended F1 and MotoGP grands prix - has previously won celebrity races.