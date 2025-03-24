Cause of IndyCar broadcast outage at Thermal Club revealed

The TV screens went blank during Sunday’s second round of the season at Thermal Club

Race start
Race start
© IndyCar

IndyCar has revealed why the broadcast of the Thermal Club Grand Prix on FOX was interrupted on Sunday.

The championship has revealed that the outage was caused by a technical problem, with a circuit breaker failing in the TV compound.

Extreme heat is believed to be the root cause of the issue.

Around lap 28 of 65, IndyCar’s official feed on FOX and other international channels stopped working, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

FOX initially started showing commercials on the channel, before broadcasting the clashing NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami, which was already being aired on Fox Sports 1.

The signal was restored around lap 40 after a gap of 20 minutes.

The outage was widespread, with it being reported that those at the track also lost visuals and timing data.

During the interruption, Fox’s official IndyCar handle on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Our INDYCAR production truck has an electrical issue. We are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, we have NASCAR bonus coverage on FOX and FS1 until the INDYCAR truck is back online.”

There were no major changes at the front of the race during the blackout, although fans did miss several pitstops.

The race was eventually won by Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou after he passed longtime leader Pato O’Ward with less than 10 laps to run.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR News
4m ago
Alex Bowman on race-losing Miami error: I choked that one away
Alex Bowman
F1 News
17m ago
Red Bull call emergency meeting amid F1 2025 disappointment
Red Bull chiefs Helmut Marko and Christian Horner
F1 News
50m ago
Audi issues statement over 2026 entry amid F1's V10 push
Audi F1
NASCAR News
1h ago
Kyle Larson “super pumped” with Miami Cup Series win after Xfinity heartbreak
Kyle Larson
IndyCar News
2h ago
Cause of IndyCar broadcast outage at Thermal Club revealed
Race start

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Autograph incident cited in Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia mind games
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
16h ago
Scrutiny on “only Ducati up for grabs” as “rumours” intensify
Franco Morbidelli
F1 Feature
17h ago
Liam Lawson’s 2025 struggles expose a long-running issue at Red Bull
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
18h ago
“I didn’t get the logic” but Honda star tipped for shock podium
Johann Zarco
F1 Feature
20h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Liam Lawson battles Ollie Bearman