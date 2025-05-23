Returning hero helping Scott McLaughlin "complete" career at Indy 500

Penske driver Scott McLaughlin says his career won’t be “complete” until he wins the Indy 500, as he prepares for his fifth start in IndyCar’s blue riband round.

McLaughlin built a name for himself in Australia’s Supercars championship, winning the overall title for three consecutive seasons between 2018-20 with DJR Penske.

That led to him moving stateside to race in IndyCar with Penske, and the Kiwi has already racked up seven race victories in the US’s premier open-wheel championship.

However, after four attempts, McLaughlin continues to chase that elusive maiden win in the Indy 500, having never finished higher than sixth at the Brickyard.

For the 31-year-old, drinking milk on Victory Lane in Indianapolis will be a bigger achievement than his success in the Bathurst 1000 in 2019.

“I think my racing career isn’t complete until I win this race,” McLaughlin said. “I just genuinely want to win this race out of everything on this planet. Even more than Bathurst 1000. For me it’s everything.”

Pagenaud supporting McLaughlin's victory bid

Simon Pagenaud and Scott McLaughlin © IndyCar

To achieve his ultimate career goal, McLaughlin has been working with 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

Although Pagenaud has been absent from IndyCar since his horrific accident at Mid-Ohio in 2023, his vast experience of IndyCar racing - including his time with Penske - has been invaluable to McLaughlin.

“I really enjoy working with him (Pagenaud), because it sort of brought it back to the Speedway, brought him back to something he loves,” McLaughlin said. “He's really intense too, like, his preparation is next level, but it's bringing the next level for me.”

McLaughlin led a front-row lockout for Penske in qualifying for the Indy 500 last year after setting the fastest-ever pole lap at the fabled circuit in Indiana.

A phone call from Pagenaud played a key role in McLaughlin setting history that day.

“He's such a great student because he doesn't take anything the wrong way,” Pagenaud said. “He has no ego, and he believes in what you tell him. He believes in it so strongly that he just does it. And he has this ability that's extraordinary.”

Pagenaud has brought a composed and calm approach to McLaughlin, helping the Kiwi manage the high-intensity month of May - which also includes races at the Barber and the Indianapolis road course in addition to the 500.

Pagenaud said he agreed to mentor McLaughlin due to his character and the values he believed in.

“I wouldn’t do this with any other driver because I appreciate the values that he has as a person, as a human being,” he said. “He has immense talents. I wish I had some of his talents. If you could put what I know and what he knows together, to me, that makes a really amazing package.”

McLaughlin has largely inherited the crew Pagenaud had during his time with Penske between 2015-’21.

McLaughlin values the advice given by Pagenaud, who in turn respects that McLaughlin is a talented and professional driver.

“I'm trying to put myself in his shoes,” Pagenaud said. “Obviously, driving into this track is always very emotional, even so now, because I'm very nostalgic of the great success I've had. I'm very grateful again.

“That makes for emotions to come out a bit. But I'm also very focused on trying to think about all the details I used to think about.

“When he goes out there, I'm trying to think exactly how I was thinking. And it's kind of reliving my life through his life.

“It's weird, but it allows me to. He gets it, and I don't have to force it. I just talk to him like I would talk to myself, and then he drinks it. He drinks like a fire hose. He can drink a lot. He's pretty impressive.”

McLaughlin will line up 10th on the grid for the 109th running of the Indy 500.