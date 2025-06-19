McLaren IndyCar driver apologises after expletive-laden Scott McLaughlin rant

McLaren IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel has issued a public apology after launching a furious, expletive-laden rant against Team Penske and Scott McLaughlin over team radio during last weekend’s race at Gateway.

Siegel received a drive-through penalty from IndyCar officials for blocking McLaughlin as the Penske driver attempted to lap him on Sunday.

The incident marked a fresh flashpoint in the pair’s recent on-track tensions, coming just weeks after McLaughlin collided with Siegel in Detroit and eliminated him from the race - an incident that also resulted in a drive-through penalty for McLaughlin.

Still fuming from the Detroit clash, Siegel lashed out on the radio at Gateway, with a recording of the tirade quickly spreading on social media.

“Bullshit. F*****g bullshit. Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” he said.

“He f*****g takes me out last race and he gets to continue, no. F*** that shit. Tell Penske to go f*** themselves.

“I want you to talk to them about that penalty. That’s f*****g bullshit. Deal with it right f*****g now.”

On Wednesday, Siegel took to Instagram to apologise for his remarks and the language he used during "the heat of the moment."

“I want to sincerely apologize to my team, our partners, and our fans for the outburst and language I used over the radio during this past race weekend,” he wrote. “In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions take over, and that doesn't reflect who I really am.

“There's no excuse for what I said. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I regret letting down the incredible group of people who support me both on and off the track.

“I'm committed to learning from this and showing up with the professionalism, composure and respect the team and our fans deserve. I'm focused on this upcoming race weekend and giving everything I have to deliver a performance worthy of the hard work the No. 6 crew and I have put in together.”

McLaren also addressed the controversy through a statement on its website, making clear that Siegel’s outburst does not reflect the values of the team.

“At Arrow McLaren, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, respect and sportsmanship - on and off the track,” it said. “The language expressed over our radio during this past race weekend does not reflect who we are as a team.

“We do not condone that behavior. We’ve addressed it directly with Nolan, and he is taking responsibility for his actions. Accountability is a core value at Arrow McLaren, and we expect every team member to represent our partners, fans and organization with integrity.

“Additionally, we expect our fans and online community to act with respect and civility, and we will not tolerate hate, abuse or discrimination within our social media platforms. It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”

McLaughlin, who has clashed with McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan on social media several times over the past year, indicated that he and Siegel had spoken and resolved their differences after the race.

“We had a good chat after the race,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).