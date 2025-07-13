IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275
Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the 2025 Synk 275 at Iowa Speedway:
|1
|Alex Palou
|461
|0
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|356
|-105
|3
|Kyle Kirkwood
|322
|-139
|4
|Scott Dixon
|302
|-159
|5
Christian Lundgaard
|272
|-189
|6
Felix Rosenqvist
|272
|-189
|7
|Will Power
|238
|-223
|8
|Colton Herta
|234
|-227
|9
Marcus Armstrong
|232
|-229
|10
Scott McLaughlin
|229
|-232
|11
Santino Ferrucci
|222
|-239
|12
David Malukas
|205
|-256
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|193
|-268
|14
Josef Newgarden
|186
|-275
|15
Christian Rasmussen
|183
|-278
|16
Alexander Rossi
|181
|-280
|17
Kyffin Simpson
|174
|-287
|18
|Conor Daly
|170
|-291
|19
|Graham Rahal
|158
|-303
|20
Marcus Ericsson
|156
|-305
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|153
|-308
|22
|Louis Foster
|134
|-327
|23
Robert Shwartzman
|123
|-338
|24
Sting Ray Robb
|113
|-348
|25
Devlin DeFrancesco
|110
|-351
|26
|Callum Ilott
|102
|-359
|27
|Jacob Abel
|69
|-392
|28
|Takuma Sato
|36
|-425
|29
Helio Castroneves
|20
|-441
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|-445
|31
|Jack Harvey
|12
|-449
|32
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|10
|-451
|33
|Kyle Larson
|6
|-455
|34
Marco Andretti
|5
|-456
Alex Palou continues to rule king over the IndyCar grid after the Synk 275 but the gap at the top has come down thanks to Pato O'Ward's strong performance in Iowa.
Winning the Synk 275 in front of Josef Newgarden, O'Ward has made himself the nearest challenger to Alex Palou with Kyle Kirkwood dropping down to third.
Another race to forget for Kirkwood, a tyre failure saw him become a passenger as he car flung itself into the wall. This had been his second crash of the weekend after he had put his car in the wall in Highline Practice.
This meant Kirkwood entered qualifying with no sense of the car which meant he qualified far away from the lead group.
Although Palou didn't have the best of races himself, his fifth place finish meant he still made points on Kirkwood who is now 139 points behind.
Newgarden's second place finish at the Synk 275 has helped him recover from 18th in the championship standings to 14th.
Never before finishing outside the top seven in an IndyCar World Championship, another strong result at Iowa for Farm to Finish would be a big help in helping him get into the top ten.
Will Power has also moved up to seventh after his third place finish overtaking both Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta.
He will hope to hunt down Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard in the Farm to Finish who sit in fifth and sixth respectively but on equal points.
Both Scandinavian drivers had a bad race at Synk 275 with Rosenqvist slipping down the order to 17th after starting third and Lundgaard finishing 21st after once again struggling with ovals.