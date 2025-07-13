IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275

Updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Synk 275 at Iowa Speedway.

1 Alex Palou  4610
2 Pato O'Ward  356-105
3 Kyle Kirkwood  322-139
4 Scott Dixon  302-159
5 
Christian Lundgaard
  272-189
6 
Felix Rosenqvist
  272-189
7 Will Power  238-223
8 Colton Herta  234-227
9 
Marcus Armstrong
  232-229
10 
Scott McLaughlin
  229-232
11 
Santino Ferrucci
  222-239
12 
David Malukas
  205-256
13 Rinus VeeKay  193-268
14 
Josef Newgarden
  186-275
15 
Christian Rasmussen
  183-278
16 
Alexander Rossi
  181-280
17 
Kyffin Simpson
  174-287
18 Conor Daly  170-291
19 Graham Rahal  158-303
20 
Marcus Ericsson
  156-305
21 Nolan Siegel  153-308
22 Louis Foster  134-327
23 
Robert Shwartzman
  123-338
24 
Sting Ray Robb
  113-348
25 
Devlin DeFrancesco
  110-351
26 Callum Ilott  102-359
27 Jacob Abel  69-392
28 Takuma Sato  36-425
29 
Helio Castroneves
  20-441
30 Ed Carpenter  16-445
31 Jack Harvey  12-449
32 
Ryan Hunter-Reay
  10-451
33 Kyle Larson  6-455
34 
Marco Andretti
  5-456

Alex Palou continues to rule king over the IndyCar grid after the Synk 275 but the gap at the top has come down thanks to Pato O'Ward's strong performance in Iowa.

Winning the Synk 275 in front of Josef Newgarden, O'Ward has made himself the nearest challenger to Alex Palou with Kyle Kirkwood dropping down to third.

Another race to forget for Kirkwood, a tyre failure saw him become a passenger as he car flung itself into the wall. This had been his second crash of the weekend after he had put his car in the wall in Highline Practice.

This meant Kirkwood entered qualifying with no sense of the car which meant he qualified far away from the lead group.

Although Palou didn't have the best of races himself, his fifth place finish meant he still made points on Kirkwood who is now 139 points behind.

Newgarden's second place finish at the Synk 275 has helped him recover from 18th in the championship standings to 14th.

Never before finishing outside the top seven in an IndyCar World Championship, another strong result at Iowa for Farm to Finish would be a big help in helping him get into the top ten.

Will Power has also moved up to seventh after his third place finish overtaking both Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta.

He will hope to hunt down Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard in the Farm to Finish who sit in fifth and sixth respectively but on equal points.

Both Scandinavian drivers had a bad race at Synk 275 with Rosenqvist slipping down the order to 17th after starting third and Lundgaard finishing 21st after once again struggling with ovals.

 

