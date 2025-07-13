IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275

Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the 2025 Synk 275 at Iowa Speedway:

1 Alex Palou 461 0 2 Pato O'Ward 356 -105 3 Kyle Kirkwood 322 -139 4 Scott Dixon 302 -159 5 Christian Lundgaard 272 -189 6 Felix Rosenqvist 272 -189 7 Will Power 238 -223 8 Colton Herta 234 -227 9 Marcus Armstrong 232 -229 10 Scott McLaughlin 229 -232 11 Santino Ferrucci 222 -239 12 David Malukas 205 -256 13 Rinus VeeKay 193 -268 14 Josef Newgarden 186 -275 15 Christian Rasmussen 183 -278 16 Alexander Rossi 181 -280 17 Kyffin Simpson 174 -287 18 Conor Daly 170 -291 19 Graham Rahal 158 -303 20 Marcus Ericsson 156 -305 21 Nolan Siegel 153 -308 22 Louis Foster 134 -327 23 Robert Shwartzman 123 -338 24 Sting Ray Robb 113 -348 25 Devlin DeFrancesco 110 -351 26 Callum Ilott 102 -359 27 Jacob Abel 69 -392 28 Takuma Sato 36 -425 29 Helio Castroneves 20 -441 30 Ed Carpenter 16 -445 31 Jack Harvey 12 -449 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 -451 33 Kyle Larson 6 -455 34 Marco Andretti 5 -456

Alex Palou continues to rule king over the IndyCar grid after the Synk 275 but the gap at the top has come down thanks to Pato O'Ward's strong performance in Iowa.

Winning the Synk 275 in front of Josef Newgarden, O'Ward has made himself the nearest challenger to Alex Palou with Kyle Kirkwood dropping down to third.

Another race to forget for Kirkwood, a tyre failure saw him become a passenger as he car flung itself into the wall. This had been his second crash of the weekend after he had put his car in the wall in Highline Practice.

This meant Kirkwood entered qualifying with no sense of the car which meant he qualified far away from the lead group.

Although Palou didn't have the best of races himself, his fifth place finish meant he still made points on Kirkwood who is now 139 points behind.

Newgarden's second place finish at the Synk 275 has helped him recover from 18th in the championship standings to 14th.

Never before finishing outside the top seven in an IndyCar World Championship, another strong result at Iowa for Farm to Finish would be a big help in helping him get into the top ten.

Will Power has also moved up to seventh after his third place finish overtaking both Marcus Armstrong and Colton Herta.

He will hope to hunt down Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard in the Farm to Finish who sit in fifth and sixth respectively but on equal points.

Both Scandinavian drivers had a bad race at Synk 275 with Rosenqvist slipping down the order to 17th after starting third and Lundgaard finishing 21st after once again struggling with ovals.