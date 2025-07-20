2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up - Results

Results for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up session.

Marcus Armstrong in front of the Toronto skyline.
Marcus Armstrong in front of the Toronto skyline.
© IndyCar

Here are the results for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up session:

17Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren01:06.121997.23913--.------.----14
26Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren01:07.303995.53161.18201.18206
314Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:07.413395.37671.29140.10947
420Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing01:08.221294.246112.09930.807913
54David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:08.647193.66252.52520.42596
62Josef NewgardenTeam Penske01:09.111093.03352.98910.46395
760Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:09.850892.048133.72890.739814
821Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing01:11.303590.172105.18161.452711
966Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:12.513688.66836.39171.21016
105Pato O'WardArrow McLaren01:12.918788.17536.79680.40517
113Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske01:14.709086.06258.58711.79035
1228Marcus EricssonAndretti Global01:17.725482.722211.60353.01644
1312Will PowerTeam Penske01:17.796582.646411.67460.07115
1476Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing01:18.390782.020512.26880.59425
1583Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing01:21.149979.231215.02802.75924
1626Colton HertaAndretti Global01:26.835474.044220.71355.68553
1727Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global01:37.414666.002131.292710.57923
1845Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:39.810064.418233.68812.39543
1930Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:41.437763.385235.31581.62772
2018Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing01:45.323461.046239.20153.88573
2151Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing01:48.027959.518341.90602.70453
2290Callum IlottPREMA Racing01:48.773459.110442.65150.74555
2377Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing02:57.755436.171101:51.633501:08.98201
2415Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing07:21.836914.552106:15.715004:24.08151
259Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing      
268Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing      
2710Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing      

2023 Indy Toronto winner, Christian Lundgaard, topped the field in Sunday's Warm Up session with a time of 1:06.121 followed by his Arrow McLaren teammate, Nolan Siegel.

Lundgaard's time was six seconds slower than Herta's 59 second lap time in qualifying thanks to a wet track limiting what could be learnt ahead of today's race which is expected to be dry.

Both Lundgaard and Siegel were eliminated early in Group One on Saturday as Arrow McLaren struggled to find pace.

However, Pato O'Ward seemed to suggest that the team will have a better race day with the car more prepared to the harder prime tyre compound compared to alternate which was used in qualifying.

Speaking to FS1 on Saturday, O'ward commented: "I'm really happy with the car on primes so I think it'll be looking good for us in the race tomorrow but just these reds or these green tires have really been a difficult thing for us just to switch them on or just to find a way to make them work.

“We're like 7/10 slower in Q2 versus Q1 and I have no real explanation for it.”

Andretti, who have so far looked blisteringly quick around the city colloquially called the Six, finished the session in modest positions.

Pole sitter and Sunday favourite, Colton Herta, finished 16th followed by Kyle Kirkwood in 16th.

Herta's final time of a 1:26.835 was 27 seconds slower than his qualifying lap.

For the first time this weekend, Marcus Ericsson led the Andretti trio in 12th. Facing brake problems before yesterday's qualifying, the Swede has been off the pace of his teammates since the moment the track went green in Friday's practice.

Although he starts only two places before Kirkwood in eighth, it has to be admitted that Kirkwood was hindered by a poor execution of plans in the Fast Six which saw him set no lap time.

Out of the car and back in the paddock, Kirkwood aggrieved that he was "very, very disappointed" with his performance and that "we definitely gave pole away."

Kirkwood's mistakes allowed 2025 champion elect Alex Palou steal a sneaky front row start for Toronto which is his sixth this year.

Palou admitted in the post-qualifying conference that he doesn't know how the car will perform in the race after the team had been hunting down qualifying performance mostly so far.

Asked if this meant Warm Up would be important, it didn't shy away from stating it would be "huge" for him and the team to get a grasp of the car's race pace.

Confusingly, all three Chip Ganassi cars didn't run in Warm Up somewhat contradicting Palou's statement.

One can assume this may have been due to the rain which would have limited what he and the team could have learnt during the session. 

Either way, from the outside, it looks to have put Palou on the backfoot entering into the race against the Andretti's.

A slippery session thanks to the rain, Santino Ferrucci was the only incident in the session after he slammed his A.J.Foyt car into the wall out of Turn 7.

Hitting the car on the left side in a big impact, the car careered into Turn 8's run-off area.

All four corners of the car sustained damage giving his team a lot of work to do before the race.

 

 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
27m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying
2h ago
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.