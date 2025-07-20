2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up - Results

Here are the results for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up session:

1 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 01:06.1219 97.239 13 --.---- --.---- 14 2 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 01:07.3039 95.531 6 1.1820 1.1820 6 3 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 01:07.4133 95.376 7 1.2914 0.1094 7 4 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 01:08.2212 94.246 11 2.0993 0.8079 13 5 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 01:08.6471 93.662 5 2.5252 0.4259 6 6 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 01:09.1110 93.033 5 2.9891 0.4639 5 7 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 01:09.8508 92.048 13 3.7289 0.7398 14 8 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 01:11.3035 90.172 10 5.1816 1.4527 11 9 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 01:12.5136 88.668 3 6.3917 1.2101 6 10 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 01:12.9187 88.175 3 6.7968 0.4051 7 11 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 01:14.7090 86.062 5 8.5871 1.7903 5 12 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 01:17.7254 82.722 2 11.6035 3.0164 4 13 12 Will Power Team Penske 01:17.7965 82.646 4 11.6746 0.0711 5 14 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 01:18.3907 82.020 5 12.2688 0.5942 5 15 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 01:21.1499 79.231 2 15.0280 2.7592 4 16 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 01:26.8354 74.044 2 20.7135 5.6855 3 17 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 01:37.4146 66.002 1 31.2927 10.5792 3 18 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:39.8100 64.418 2 33.6881 2.3954 3 19 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:41.4377 63.385 2 35.3158 1.6277 2 20 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 01:45.3234 61.046 2 39.2015 3.8857 3 21 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing 01:48.0279 59.518 3 41.9060 2.7045 3 22 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 01:48.7734 59.110 4 42.6515 0.7455 5 23 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 02:57.7554 36.171 1 01:51.6335 01:08.9820 1 24 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 07:21.8369 14.552 1 06:15.7150 04:24.0815 1 25 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 26 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 27 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing

2023 Indy Toronto winner, Christian Lundgaard, topped the field in Sunday's Warm Up session with a time of 1:06.121 followed by his Arrow McLaren teammate, Nolan Siegel.

Lundgaard's time was six seconds slower than Herta's 59 second lap time in qualifying thanks to a wet track limiting what could be learnt ahead of today's race which is expected to be dry.

Both Lundgaard and Siegel were eliminated early in Group One on Saturday as Arrow McLaren struggled to find pace.

However, Pato O'Ward seemed to suggest that the team will have a better race day with the car more prepared to the harder prime tyre compound compared to alternate which was used in qualifying.

Speaking to FS1 on Saturday, O'ward commented: "I'm really happy with the car on primes so I think it'll be looking good for us in the race tomorrow but just these reds or these green tires have really been a difficult thing for us just to switch them on or just to find a way to make them work.

“We're like 7/10 slower in Q2 versus Q1 and I have no real explanation for it.”

Andretti, who have so far looked blisteringly quick around the city colloquially called the Six, finished the session in modest positions.

Pole sitter and Sunday favourite, Colton Herta, finished 16th followed by Kyle Kirkwood in 16th.

Herta's final time of a 1:26.835 was 27 seconds slower than his qualifying lap.

For the first time this weekend, Marcus Ericsson led the Andretti trio in 12th. Facing brake problems before yesterday's qualifying, the Swede has been off the pace of his teammates since the moment the track went green in Friday's practice.

Although he starts only two places before Kirkwood in eighth, it has to be admitted that Kirkwood was hindered by a poor execution of plans in the Fast Six which saw him set no lap time.

Out of the car and back in the paddock, Kirkwood aggrieved that he was "very, very disappointed" with his performance and that "we definitely gave pole away."

Kirkwood's mistakes allowed 2025 champion elect Alex Palou steal a sneaky front row start for Toronto which is his sixth this year.

Palou admitted in the post-qualifying conference that he doesn't know how the car will perform in the race after the team had been hunting down qualifying performance mostly so far.

Asked if this meant Warm Up would be important, it didn't shy away from stating it would be "huge" for him and the team to get a grasp of the car's race pace.

Confusingly, all three Chip Ganassi cars didn't run in Warm Up somewhat contradicting Palou's statement.

One can assume this may have been due to the rain which would have limited what he and the team could have learnt during the session.

Either way, from the outside, it looks to have put Palou on the backfoot entering into the race against the Andretti's.

A slippery session thanks to the rain, Santino Ferrucci was the only incident in the session after he slammed his A.J.Foyt car into the wall out of Turn 7.

Hitting the car on the left side in a big impact, the car careered into Turn 8's run-off area.

All four corners of the car sustained damage giving his team a lot of work to do before the race.