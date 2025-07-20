2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up - Results
Here are the results for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Warm Up session:
|1
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|01:06.1219
|97.239
|13
|--.----
|--.----
|14
|2
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|01:07.3039
|95.531
|6
|1.1820
|1.1820
|6
|3
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|01:07.4133
|95.376
|7
|1.2914
|0.1094
|7
|4
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|01:08.2212
|94.246
|11
|2.0993
|0.8079
|13
|5
|4
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|01:08.6471
|93.662
|5
|2.5252
|0.4259
|6
|6
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|01:09.1110
|93.033
|5
|2.9891
|0.4639
|5
|7
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|01:09.8508
|92.048
|13
|3.7289
|0.7398
|14
|8
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|01:11.3035
|90.172
|10
|5.1816
|1.4527
|11
|9
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|01:12.5136
|88.668
|3
|6.3917
|1.2101
|6
|10
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|01:12.9187
|88.175
|3
|6.7968
|0.4051
|7
|11
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|01:14.7090
|86.062
|5
|8.5871
|1.7903
|5
|12
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|01:17.7254
|82.722
|2
|11.6035
|3.0164
|4
|13
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|01:17.7965
|82.646
|4
|11.6746
|0.0711
|5
|14
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|01:18.3907
|82.020
|5
|12.2688
|0.5942
|5
|15
|83
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|01:21.1499
|79.231
|2
|15.0280
|2.7592
|4
|16
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|01:26.8354
|74.044
|2
|20.7135
|5.6855
|3
|17
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|01:37.4146
|66.002
|1
|31.2927
|10.5792
|3
|18
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|01:39.8100
|64.418
|2
|33.6881
|2.3954
|3
|19
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|01:41.4377
|63.385
|2
|35.3158
|1.6277
|2
|20
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|01:45.3234
|61.046
|2
|39.2015
|3.8857
|3
|21
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|01:48.0279
|59.518
|3
|41.9060
|2.7045
|3
|22
|90
|Callum Ilott
|PREMA Racing
|01:48.7734
|59.110
|4
|42.6515
|0.7455
|5
|23
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|02:57.7554
|36.171
|1
|01:51.6335
|01:08.9820
|1
|24
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|07:21.8369
|14.552
|1
|06:15.7150
|04:24.0815
|1
|25
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|26
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
2023 Indy Toronto winner, Christian Lundgaard, topped the field in Sunday's Warm Up session with a time of 1:06.121 followed by his Arrow McLaren teammate, Nolan Siegel.
Lundgaard's time was six seconds slower than Herta's 59 second lap time in qualifying thanks to a wet track limiting what could be learnt ahead of today's race which is expected to be dry.
Both Lundgaard and Siegel were eliminated early in Group One on Saturday as Arrow McLaren struggled to find pace.
However, Pato O'Ward seemed to suggest that the team will have a better race day with the car more prepared to the harder prime tyre compound compared to alternate which was used in qualifying.
Speaking to FS1 on Saturday, O'ward commented: "I'm really happy with the car on primes so I think it'll be looking good for us in the race tomorrow but just these reds or these green tires have really been a difficult thing for us just to switch them on or just to find a way to make them work.
“We're like 7/10 slower in Q2 versus Q1 and I have no real explanation for it.”
Andretti, who have so far looked blisteringly quick around the city colloquially called the Six, finished the session in modest positions.
Pole sitter and Sunday favourite, Colton Herta, finished 16th followed by Kyle Kirkwood in 16th.
Herta's final time of a 1:26.835 was 27 seconds slower than his qualifying lap.
For the first time this weekend, Marcus Ericsson led the Andretti trio in 12th. Facing brake problems before yesterday's qualifying, the Swede has been off the pace of his teammates since the moment the track went green in Friday's practice.
Although he starts only two places before Kirkwood in eighth, it has to be admitted that Kirkwood was hindered by a poor execution of plans in the Fast Six which saw him set no lap time.
Out of the car and back in the paddock, Kirkwood aggrieved that he was "very, very disappointed" with his performance and that "we definitely gave pole away."
Kirkwood's mistakes allowed 2025 champion elect Alex Palou steal a sneaky front row start for Toronto which is his sixth this year.
Palou admitted in the post-qualifying conference that he doesn't know how the car will perform in the race after the team had been hunting down qualifying performance mostly so far.
Asked if this meant Warm Up would be important, it didn't shy away from stating it would be "huge" for him and the team to get a grasp of the car's race pace.
Confusingly, all three Chip Ganassi cars didn't run in Warm Up somewhat contradicting Palou's statement.
One can assume this may have been due to the rain which would have limited what he and the team could have learnt during the session.
Either way, from the outside, it looks to have put Palou on the backfoot entering into the race against the Andretti's.
A slippery session thanks to the rain, Santino Ferrucci was the only incident in the session after he slammed his A.J.Foyt car into the wall out of Turn 7.
Hitting the car on the left side in a big impact, the car careered into Turn 8's run-off area.
All four corners of the car sustained damage giving his team a lot of work to do before the race.