Andretti "on another league" says Alex Palou as he doubts his car for IndyCar Toronto race

Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou seemed nervous after qualifying to say how his car will perform in the Indy Toronto race.

Alex Palou in Toronto.
Alex Palou in Toronto.
© IndyCar

Lining up next to pole sitter, Andretti's Colton Herta, Alex Palou shared post-qualifying that he is unsure how the car will perform despite "super" happy with the performance on Saturday.

A weekend so far dominated by Andretti, Palou was able to take advantage of Kyle Kirkwood's woes in the Fast Six and used his own talent to put himself in his highest starting position ever in Toronto and his sixth front row start of 2025.

While on the backfoot entering into Saturday, Palou suggested that the team had been able to find a handful of time over the various sessions which included in the Group stages of qualifying.

In the post-qualifying conference, he explained: "[I'm] super, super happy, it was a very good day for us. As you said, [it's] the first time we're in the top 10 here so starting tomorrow hopefully it's going to be a little bit easier.

"Colton and Kyle, they've been on another league this weekend so to be second and a bit closer than we we started this morning or in Q1, it's really good.

While it seems to suggest that both him and the car will be quick in the race, Palou was hesitant to suggest that they will have a good race car and will be able to compete with Herta in a lights-to-flag race.

Asked by a journalist how the car is looking for tomorrow, Palou originally gave a sly answer of "I'll let you know tomorrow" before he was pushed harder on the question.

"We don't really know, honestly", Palou admitted, "We've been making the qualifying car trying to be a bit better just doing short stint. 

"I have no idea how our race car is going to be. I would say normally when you go to race, everything [is] kind of compact a little bit more and you don't see big differences, so hopefully that's true."

Asked if that means warm up will be important before the race, Palou was clear that it will be "huge" in terms of preparing the car for the race.

Christian Lundgaard topped the Warm Up session on Sunday while Palou didn't get any running time and ended bottom of the timetable.

Palou has never won in the IndyCar's only current international race and when asked if it would mean a lot to win, Palou was clear that if he can take the win, he won't miss the opportunity.

He said: "It would be very sweet. Never won here before and as you said, we've been close, I think '24 or '23 we finished second which was the closest we've been.

"If we can pull another win this season with the amazing season we have had so far, [it] would be very sweet.

Christian Lundgaard won around Toronto in 2023 with Palou finishing second and eleven seconds behind the Dane.

On the importance of interacting with an international market, Palou expressed a belief that it's important for IndyCar to visit different cities and that he thinks "we're going to see more of this in the the future."

"You just had to look at the fans yesterday on [the] autograph session or during practice or even today in the stands. I think it's super cool that we're going to different cities [and] I think the street courses is something that a lot of people, new people to racing, love.

"It's super close, convenient, and it's easy to access. I'm loving it. I think we're going to see more of this in the future and hopefully it's good racing."

 

 

 

