Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race:

1 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 2 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 3 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 4 12 Will Power Team Penske 5 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 7 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 9 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 10 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 11 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 12 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 13 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 14 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 15 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 16 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 17 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 18 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 19 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 20 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 21 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 23 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 24 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 25 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 26 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing

Colton Herta will start on pole for the second in 2025 and his third overall at Toronto. One of his strongest tracks, Herta is aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Canadian city.

His teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, had looked to be his main rival for pole but will start sixth after he set no flying lap time in the Fast Six. This was due to a snap of oversteer ruining his final run. Pitting for more fuel, Kirkwood then failed to make it to the line before the chequered flag.

This gave way to Alex Palou to line up second in his best qualifying performance in Toronto followed by a strong performance by Marcus Armstrong who afterwards believed he could have achieved more despite this being his best qualifying position of the year.

Will Power was the only Team Penske car in the Fast Six with both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin knocked out in the group stages.

Although their woes seemed to have been fixed at Iowa last weekend, it seems this was only temporary.

Team Penske weren't the only team to struggle around Hogtown however with Arrow McLaren also seeing early eliminations from Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel. The pair qualified 13th and 19th but thanks to a six-place grid drop for Scott Dixon for an engine change in Iowa, Nolan Siegel will start 12th.

Dixon put his car 11th overall but thanks to the penalty with start 17th. This gives plenty of cars a bump up the grid which includes McLaughlin who will now start 14th.

McLaren's star driver Pato O'Ward tried his best to recover the session for the team by making it into Round Two but it seems the Fast Six was too much to ask for after the Mexican was eliminated. He will start 10th.