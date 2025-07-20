Starting grid for 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race: How the race will begin

Here's how the grid lines up for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto Race.

Colton Herta next to his car after pole at Toronto.
© IndyCar

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race:

 

126Colton Herta
Andretti Global
 
210Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing
 
366Marcus Armstrong
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
 
412Will PowerTeam Penske 
515Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 
627Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
 
745Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 
828Marcus Ericsson
Andretti Global
 
918Rinus VeeKay
Dale Coyne Racing
 
105Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
 
1190Callum Ilott
PREMA Racing
 
126Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
 
138Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
 
143Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske 
154David Malukas
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 
1660Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
 
179Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
 
182Josef NewgardenTeam Penske 
197Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
 
2083Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Racing
 
2176Conor Daly
Juncos Hollinger Racing
 
2221Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
 
2314Santino Ferrucci
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 
2420Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
 
2577Sting Ray Robb
Juncos Hollinger Racing
 
2630Devlin DeFrancesco
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 
2751Jacob Abel
Dale Coyne Racing
 

Colton Herta will start on pole for the second in 2025 and his third overall at Toronto. One of his strongest tracks, Herta is aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Canadian city.

His teammate, Kyle Kirkwood, had looked to be his main rival for pole but will start sixth after he set no flying lap time in the Fast Six. This was due to a snap of oversteer ruining his final run. Pitting for more fuel, Kirkwood then failed to make it to the line before the chequered flag.

This gave way to Alex Palou to line up second in his best qualifying performance in Toronto followed by a strong performance by Marcus Armstrong who afterwards believed he could have achieved more despite this being his best qualifying position of the year.

Will Power was the only Team Penske car in the Fast Six with both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin knocked out in the group stages.

Although their woes seemed to have been fixed at Iowa last weekend, it seems this was only temporary.

Team Penske weren't the only team to struggle around Hogtown however with Arrow McLaren also seeing early eliminations from Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel. The pair qualified 13th and 19th but thanks to a six-place grid drop for Scott Dixon for an engine change in Iowa, Nolan Siegel will start 12th.

Dixon put his car 11th overall but thanks to the penalty with start 17th. This gives plenty of cars a bump up the grid which includes McLaughlin who will now start 14th.

McLaren's star driver Pato O'Ward tried his best to recover the session for the team by making it into Round Two but it seems the Fast Six was too much to ask for after the Mexican was eliminated. He will start 10th.

 

